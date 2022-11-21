Sackboy: A Big Adventure - November 21st Patch is Now Available

Hello again!

Hot on the heels of our last update, we have another update today with a number of new fixes and improvements based on your feedback.

Thank you for all of the feedback that you have shared with us so far, we really appreciate everyone that has taken the time to post their experiences with Sackboy: A Big Adventure in your reviews and discussion threads.

We are also pleased to release the new Sackboy Football Costume & Emote today, which can now be downloaded for FREE from our Steam DLC Page.

Our team will continue to monitor your feedback and we look forward to seeing all of your Sackfolk wearing their new Football Costume in your favourite team colours!

-Steven

PATCH NOTES: