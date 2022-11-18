Alpha 61.E1: UI/UX Redesign, New Time-flow, New Island type, New Waves



Hello Survivors,

This experimental build brings you a redesigned Main Menu, a reworked Time Flow system, a new island type full of Mangrove trees (for you to use it as a salt mine) and an improved waves system with nicer looking shore waves.

How to switch between “Experimental” and “Normal” branches

In your Steam library, right-click Escape The Pacific and select “Properties”. A window will pop up. On the left select “Betas” and from the dropdown select “Experimental” to access this update. You can switch back to “None” to access the stable branch.

Game Menu Redesign

As part of our continuous improvement, we started updating the user interface. The first step is a brand new Main Menu design. Starting a new game and customizing it, is now much simpler and more straightforward. In the future we want to further expand the game customization settings and give you more options to immerse yourself in the game. In future updates we will also redesign the in-game user interface.

Reworked Time-Flow System

Based on player feedback and due to many optimization issues with all the different time-flow values we had, we decided to rework the entire system. In short, we have removed all time flow options from the game and introduced a 24 hour time-flow mode. This mode is not selectable from the game settings as you are used to. This mode will run in the background and will advance the time of day based on time intervals for each action performed. This means that now 1 in-game day will technically last 24 real life hours and every action (craft, build, chop etc.) will speed up the time by the time it takes to complete. For example, every hit with the axe advances the time forward by 5 minutes.

Mangrove Island

Mangrove islands give the player the opportunity to gather the much needed salt to survive. Given the nature of Mangrove trees, the majority of the island is always submerged under water, which makes it not the most pleasant place to build a shelter.



Shore Waves

The newly introduced Shore waves not only make the ocean look nicer but also introduces a new level of gameplay difficulty. If you want to set sail the easy way, you now have to find the side of the island that has the lowest waves. The same applies for getting off the raft when reaching an island. The size of the waves depends on the wind conditions. As a rule of thumb, the waves are the highest on the up-wind side of an island and are the lowest on the opposite side.



Changelog:

New features:

We will continue prioritizing fixing new and also old bugs.

The next planned additions are: Reworked tutorials, new Clean Water source, Mud material, Primitive Stove, Water filtering, Map UI, Old Telescope, Old Pistol, Spear, Dolphins, Simple Quests, aging of Building modules and many more.

The entire team is thanking you for your support, suggestions and most of all for your patience.

