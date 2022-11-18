Dead Beacon 1.0. is out!

Hello! In some minutes Dead Beacon 1.0. will be released for the public. Some points I’m going to cover here:

As requested a new easier difficulty called Journey has been added to the game, for those wanting a more relaxed experience (you will probably end with a nice bag of ammo).

If you wish your language to be added to the game, please refer to the pinned topic in Steam forums related to this.

As expected, there will be problems or bugs that playtesters and I haven’t found. Please report them to me using forums or the gmail account: Selianidev@gmail.com . Even if it’s version 1.0. the game will probably be have to be rebalanced based on players’ conclusions.

In the game’s main screen you will be able to vote which major addition should be added next to the game, of course, you can propose other extras using the ways described above.

In the next hours, I’ll be posting in Youtube a Hard difficulty walkthrough of the game, just in case anyone gets stuck and wants to check a guide. I’ll also create a topic in the forums with the links.

Finally, I’ll also create in forums a F.A.Q. topic this night. Hope you enjoy the game!