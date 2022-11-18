 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 18 November 2022

Patch 0.8893

Patch 0.8893

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there adventurers!

The first week of resurrection is coming to an end! We wish everyone a nice weekend. Be safe down in those sewers!

  • Added a new cloth equipment to Dagger's shop. (Dark Silk Leggings)
  • Optimized the performance of the game map panel.
  • Prevent easy potion collection exploit with the provision panel.
  • Adjusted the text on trader reputation items. (Horseshoe, Old Coin)
  • Added delay between provision panel and hero trinket panel.
  • Fixed Ebony Dagger appearing at one of the traders before the thief class is unlocked.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

