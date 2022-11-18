Patch 0.8893

Share · View all patches · Build 9969891 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 16:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello there adventurers!

The first week of resurrection is coming to an end! We wish everyone a nice weekend. Be safe down in those sewers!

Added a new cloth equipment to Dagger's shop. (Dark Silk Leggings)

Optimized the performance of the game map panel.

Prevent easy potion collection exploit with the provision panel.

Adjusted the text on trader reputation items. (Horseshoe, Old Coin)

Added delay between provision panel and hero trinket panel.

Fixed Ebony Dagger appearing at one of the traders before the thief class is unlocked.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks