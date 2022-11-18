Patch 0.8893

Hello there adventurers!
The first week of resurrection is coming to an end! We wish everyone a nice weekend. Be safe down in those sewers!
- Added a new cloth equipment to Dagger's shop. (Dark Silk Leggings)
- Optimized the performance of the game map panel.
- Prevent easy potion collection exploit with the provision panel.
- Adjusted the text on trader reputation items. (Horseshoe, Old Coin)
- Added delay between provision panel and hero trinket panel.
- Fixed Ebony Dagger appearing at one of the traders before the thief class is unlocked.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
Changed files in this update