Version 1.5.3: The Multiplier

The Multiplier
Killing enemies increases the multiplier, and taking damage reduces it.
The multiplier boosts both SHOP POINTS and XP LEVEL-UP POINTS
Other changes:
Added a recap screen to survival
Fixed a bug where OSIRIS could spawn twice during the final OSIRIS boss fight
Adjusted maroon fogs kernel difficulty levels
Adjusted shop prices to be in line with the new multiplier potential
Added a new survival-only terminal command called "Multiplier" that doubles multiplier gain for 10 seconds (20-second cooldown)
Yin and yang are now faster and farther out from the player
Reduced yin and yang knockback
Earthquake now has a pre rumble
Rift visuals now show up behind UI
Utilities are now free and given by default and can be clicked to deactivate
Guardian cube visuals have been improved
