Version 1.5.3: The Multiplier

Build 9969882

The Multiplier

Killing enemies increases the multiplier, and taking damage reduces it.

The multiplier boosts both SHOP POINTS and XP LEVEL-UP POINTS

Other changes:

Added a recap screen to survival

Fixed a bug where OSIRIS could spawn twice during the final OSIRIS boss fight

Adjusted maroon fogs kernel difficulty levels

Adjusted shop prices to be in line with the new multiplier potential

Added a new survival-only terminal command called "Multiplier" that doubles multiplier gain for 10 seconds (20-second cooldown)

Yin and yang are now faster and farther out from the player

Reduced yin and yang knockback

Earthquake now has a pre rumble

Rift visuals now show up behind UI

Utilities are now free and given by default and can be clicked to deactivate

Guardian cube visuals have been improved