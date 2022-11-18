 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Iragon: Prologue 18+ update for 18 November 2022

New Build!

Share · View all patches · Build 9969819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Build!

Click here to see our new article. No video this week, sadly.

Spell changes
Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we’ve made some changes to the spells. The Ice AOE spell, Lightning AOE spell and Fire Channeling spell have gone through a full functionality rework. Additionally, the Lightning Projectile got changes in the "Lightning Bolt" branch specifically.

What's the best cartoon from back in the day?

Obviously we watch anime these days, but some of us remember when cartoons on TV was the best we had. What were some of the Cartoons you used to watch the most? Are there cartoons that you enjoy these days?

Changed files in this update

Iragon: Prologue Content Depot 1522261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link