New Build!

Spell changes

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we’ve made some changes to the spells. The Ice AOE spell, Lightning AOE spell and Fire Channeling spell have gone through a full functionality rework. Additionally, the Lightning Projectile got changes in the "Lightning Bolt" branch specifically.

