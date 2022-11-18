Cataclysm & Relight & Optimized characters & Physics & Fixes & Pre-Beta 0.9.2

Vikings!

Today's update is pretty big. New cool stuff and a lot of improvements based on the latest feedback.

Patch Pre-Beta 0.9.2 is here, let's take a look!

Cataclysm & Shrinking zone

This is part of the Challenge system that we are preparing. It will rule world events like cataclysm and bring new activities that go to Survival and BR. We are now starting to test the shrinking zone in Survival and will share information about BR separately in future updates.

In this patch, a cataclysm comes and the zone starts to shrink on the 7th in-game day, then on the 50th and 100th day of survival.

There are several battlefields on the map, and the zone will randomly select one of them to make it your arena for that day.

When the zone begins to shrink, a marker appears on the compass. The intensity of the earthquake and sound should also help you orient. Be careful while running!

As soon as you arrive on the battlefield and the zone closes the arena, waves of enemies attack you. During the fight with these waves, you will respawn at a random point of the shrinked zone.

The zone will disappear after all the enemies of the last wave are killed.

Relight

Lighting has been updated in many ways to fix gameplay comfort issues and improve the overall look.

First of all, we fixed those random moments of darkness. The brightness has been adjusted for different weather conditions, so that even during a storm at night you can still orient. In addition, shadows are now of better quality, and updated post-processing makes the game more beautiful without compromising performance.

Most of the characters have been replaced with more optimized and higher quality models.

We also improved existing ones, updated textures, optimized them, and fixed issues with cloth physics.

Ragdolls no longer fly like crazy and explode on impact. The related issues have been fixed and it now works correctly in multiplayer as well. Impulses for different weapons and some other aspects of physics have also been improved.

Parkour improvement

Now you need to press the jump key to climb, auto-climb while sprinting is disabled. Adjusted NPC parkour abilities. Reduced unwanted parkour behavior.

New Loki's Maze Deathmatch servers

We have moved Loki's Maze Deathmatch to new, more powerful EU and US servers provided by GPORTAL. Survival servers will also be there in a little while, we will announce about them in another update.

Settlement raid fixes and adjustments

Raids have been changed to be more logical and less frustrating. Your house is now attacked less often.

Fixed an issue that caused Settlement raid bots to respawn after logging back into the game.

Death and respawn markers

The spawn point you set is now displayed as a compass marker.

You can see the place of the last death, so you can come back.

Adaptive focus of interaction with water

You can pick up objects under drinking water, the selection outline will switch depending on priorities.

Fish trap improvements

Now it can be placed without problems both in lakes and in sea water. Fixed accessibility issues.

Fixed issues with lakes

Lakes no longer glitch and instantly kill, and are now easy to get out of.

Fixed Mjolnir hit

Fixed issues with Mjolnir's hit causing it to not work.

Fixed water passing through the ship

High waves no longer pass through the ship bottom.

Fixed squad revive

Warriors now respawn when revived.

Additional Improvements

Vikings now always have something in their pockets.

Fixed get up animation playing randomly.

Quest texts corrected.

Optimized the performance of Loki's Maze Deathmatch mode.

Fixed strange inventory sounds.

Fixed hanging deer collision.

Fixed an issue that caused the squad control wheel to appear and break the game in Loki's Maze Deathmatch.

Speed up the respawn time of Weapon test bots.

Fixed collision of trees that blocked attacks.

Thanks to everyone for sharing their feedback and filling out the form from the game!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts