Magical Diary: Wolf Hall update for 23 November 2022

New version 1.0.54

View all patches · Build 9969794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update is now available, containing a number of bugfixes, mostly for dungeon interactions with a few dialog tweaks. More information on the list of changes is available in this discussion topic:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/974910/discussions/0/3546050190328285894/

Because this is a fairly large update (and we broke a few things along the way and had to un-break them) there is a chance that something will have gone wrong. PLEASE report any strange dungeon behavior in that linked thread so that we can take a look!

Changed files in this update

