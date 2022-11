Greetings, Managers! Once again we have received another update to help guide you through the programme. You can find the major changes below:

Mysterious directive: reworked the system with hints in FlatBOOK to progress in the story

Starting at AI trust level 3, two Premium Customers can enter the station every day

Progression: unlock Flatbook at rank 4 instead of 5

Updated localized content

UI/desktop fixes

Gamepad navigation fixes