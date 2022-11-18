Patch Notes 1.0.4

Hey everyone!
Happy Friday! We bring you all another patch improving some more things. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!
If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there!
Improved/Fixed:
- Improved curved bridges mesh, for smooth traveling on all levels
- Improved water visuals
- Improved hotspot sound fx
- Improved visuals on Mountain levels
- Updated control scheme for gamepad
- Fix invisible wall on Wind 3
- Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update