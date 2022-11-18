 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terracotta update for 18 November 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9969739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Happy Friday! We bring you all another patch improving some more things. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!
If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there!

Improved/Fixed:
  • Improved curved bridges mesh, for smooth traveling on all levels
  • Improved water visuals
  • Improved hotspot sound fx
  • Improved visuals on Mountain levels
  • Updated control scheme for gamepad
  • Fix invisible wall on Wind 3
  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 748021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link