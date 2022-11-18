Update v0.9.028e: Steam Achievements and general fixes!

Hi everyone!

We have just released minor update v0.9.028e, which above everything else, comes to fix the Steam Achievements! With this update, most of your existing in-game achievements will be automatically replicated onto Steam when you start the game, however, there is one thing to note: at this time, we are limited to creating only 100 Steam Achievements, therefore, not all achievements exist on Steam yet!

This is a Steam limitation to avoid shady games creating tons of fake achievements just to boost profiles up. We expect that as the days and weeks go by, we will be allowed to create more achievements and will continue expanding this list untill all of the existing (and future!) achievements exist both in-game and on Steam!

This patch also brings some other fixes to annoying problems, as you can see in the full list of changes below!

Full change list for version v0.9.028e:

General changes:

Steam Achievements working as intended, existing achievements and stats will be uploaded to Steam on the first time you load the game;

Fixed the visibility of attacks of all enemy Void Hunters, which are now mostly unaffected by visual effect opacity setting;

Fixed an issue where the enemy Paladin would not attack you with all of his skills;

Fixed an issue with multiple enemy Void Hunter skills, which were possibly firing skills in the wrong direction;

Increased the size of the area indicator for a few more boss skills which were slightly undersized;

Made the Void Presence attack not be affected by effect opacity settings;

Made it so the elite Troll shockwave skill is affected only partially by effect opacity;

Small change so that achievement percentages avoid being rounded up from 99.9999% to 100% in very specific cases;

Added Area tag to Arcane Power to be inline with other buffs;

Changed totem skills and ballista to no longer have Duration power ups, but instead have Damage power ups, which are more beneficial given the recently introduced summon limit;

To access Overlord Mode (the red portal) you now need to finish the match in less then 13 minutes, up from 12 (which was the intended value);

Added code to prevent a few seemingly harmless exceptions in the game;

Minor UI adjustments that could cause problems in a few languages;

We hope that this patch will be welcome by those of you that love a little achievement hunting, and as mentioned above, rest assured that as soon as we are allowed to, we will create the remaining achievements on Steam.

I also want to add that updates are not going to be just fixes and improvements! We are working in the background on new content that will be landing very very soon! We still have a little bit more to do, but we continue working day and night to create new stuff! We really appreciate the patience, and we hope that at least for now, these past updates have made the game experience smoother and more enjoyable for everyone!

And as always, we would like to thank you all very much for all the help, support, testing and feedback! It is incredible to be able to count on this amazing community be it on Steam forums, Twitter, Discord... it really does make all the difference in the world!

We hope you enjoy this little update,

Best wishes,