Update 1.5.1 Released

Hello everyone!

It's been a few days since we released the free 1.5 update. We hope you are enjoying this major new update with all its new features and improvements.

In the meantime, we've been listening to your feedback, so here's a patch that fixes some issues.

Saves from version 1.5 are 100% compatible with this new version. So, you can proceed with your games normally.

VERSION 1.5.1 (changelog)

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue on the 'Ship Idle Alerts' feature which would show an idle notification when civilian ships were fleeing from a lost battle. An idle alert isn't applicable in those cases.

Fixed an issue in the 'Continue' game feature which would resume the latest saved game on that machine and not the very latest saved game which was produced on another machine when using the Steam Cloud Saving feature. This is now resolved and the latest save is always loaded when continuing a game from the Main Menu, no matter which machine is used to play.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause a defending orbital station to not participate in battle when a Space Monster offspring attacked a colony and there was a defending fleet orbiting the system.

Fixed an issue that could cause space monster offspring ships to be too small in the galaxy map. They are now slightly bigger.

Fixed a bug when displaying the Ship Attack (accuracy) and Ship Defense (evasion capacity) for the leaders' component in the enemy ship panel. The values were being used correctly for the combat calculations, but the leaders' bonuses to SA and SD were incorrectly displayed as double they were supposed to be.

