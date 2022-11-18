Update 0.1.5

Travelers!

Early Access Patch 1.5 is here. A new boss? Class reworks? New equipment and element systems? We've got it all.

NEW FEATURES

Abilities 2.0 - Each class has got an update to both base stats and their abilities, ranging from small adjustments to a complete rework!

Instead of buying upgrades for abilities for Shards, now you exchange Skill Points for them in any Shop or HQ! You gain one Skill Point every 5 levels.

Equipment 2.0 - Each of the Elemental Weapons is now way more unique, slightly stronger, and has an empowered stat that it will always grant, regardless of quality!

Additionally, items now have a chance to have up to two Enhancements, massively increasing some of the substats! There's also a secret, very powerful Enhancement...

Global Leaderboards - Global Points are obtained by scoring in any of the other leaderboards - the higher the difficulty, the more points per stage cleared!

Loot Filter - Do not get bothered by items of sub-par quality. Only wear the strongest gear to assert dominance!

All filtered equipment still grants shards and activates items that rely on it.

Stage 20 and further, cleared portals now disappear. Make sure to plan ahead and pick the correct order depending on the run!

New Boss - After Stage 50, you will meet your end at the hands of Ferrus, the Elementalist, a new boss that is designed to test not your luck, but pure skill!

But, that is not his only appearance - his way stronger form awaits even further down the line, awaiting the bravest of travelers...

New tier of items, Mythics - for now only obtainable from above mentioned Ferrus - although there will be more ways to obtain those in the near future!

BALANCE (Most Notable)

Weapon Attack Speed now impacts Projectile Speed.

Timed chests are now easier to get.

Rolling now grants Dodge Chance for the duration and is faster.

Broken items are now more common the higher the difficulty.

Changed attack patterns of the triangles in Cubic Wastelands.

Heavily reduced Toy Cube and Basalt Gem Movement Speed penalties.

Wealth Upgrade now also grants Dimensional Chips.

Old Wisdom rune mini-rework - now doubles all EXP gain, but has more drawbacks.

Changed shard value of some special items.

Enemy projectiles now have a slight Damage Variance.

Reduced Attack Speed of all enemies in Nullspace.

Null Pentagon orbiter amount now scales with difficulty.

Cursed Forge cost now scales with Stage.

Lantern now adds two Fire Projectiles instead of one.

Heavy Chains no longer reduce Movement Speed.

Pipebomb now has a way larger blast radius.

Decreased player stat multipliers on Easy difficulty.

HP, HP Regen, and DEF upgrades now give percentage values, not flat values.

Grace upgrade has been reworked into Holy Visions, an upgrade that increases your range.

Reduced damage of all enemies in Nullspace by 10%.

Reduced damage/time scaling of all enemies by 5-10% depending on difficulty.

Increased slow effect of the Stopwatch.

Halved the enemy projectile speed scaling with each stage.

Saturns Wrath no longer releases Fireballs but has increased base stats.

Doubled the effectiveness of Eraser on enemies.

Revives now grant full health, instead of 50%.

Increased maximum damage absorption of all classes by 2%.

Over 60 more smaller adjustments...

BUGFIXES

yes (over 140)

QOL

Gain 2 seconds of iframes after entering a new stage.

Killing enemies now always plays a short sound effect.

Updated equipment and item UI.

Improved Class Selection Screen.

Difficulty selection now notes the difficulty of the patterns.

Leaderboards no longer show empty scores.

You can now see the amount of revives you have available under your health bar.

Status Effect icons will now fade away at low duration instead of disappearing.

There now is an indicator for whenever you dodge enemy projectiles.

probably more but those aren't really noted down lol

Good luck, you will need it!