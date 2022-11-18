World map added to N key, for now, add custom markers with personal notes and place them in the world, this will need to be improved over a few updates
Hold LEFT SHIFT to Run at the cost of mana, weapon swap has had its default key set to CAPSLOCK
Bows have been added but will need improvement
Staffs now all have a certain spell and no longer attack melee press the attack button to cast (will only work on newly looted staffs)
Event areas are now set up, each area can now have its events, quests will be used to take you to those locations or you can just explore on your own. I have added only 2 to start just to make sure all the systems are working properly. if you are in an Event area you will see a bar at the top of your screen, to advance the bar just kill or destroy things in that area, and once the bar is full a boss or loot chest will spawn. Lots of things can advance these areas but for now, it is just monsters and destruction.
Hiring the Healer no longer causes Npcs to disappear
Spell Resonator works again
New Spell, Blink (short range teleport)
New Spell, Crystal Deceleration (AOE Snare 50 percent movement speed)
Isles of Etherion update for 18 November 2022
Patch V0.4.3.8 is now LIVE!
