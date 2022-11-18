Patch #2 is Live! Ultra wide and controller support pass#2 (Experimental Mode)

Hello all!

We've been working really hard this past few weeks to release our second patch. Aside from bugs fixes and tweaks, we added a new "Dialog option", which allows the players to choose either a more "concise" version of the story, or a richer storyline with more dialogs and backstories (for players who like to read).

We added A LOT more features in the Experimental Mode (see how to launch the game in that mode below). Now we've finished "phase 2" of the controller support (about 80% of the UI has been redone to support PS, Xbox and a LOT more controllers). And you can switch from keyboard/mouse to controller at any time seamlessly!

Also, in the experimental mode, we now support Ultra Wide resolutions. There are still 1 or 2 tutorial pop ups that need some fine tuning, but 99% of the game is fully playable in ultra wide now.

For the next patch, we aim to move the controller support and ultra wide mode out of the experimental branch., and focus some more on polish and optimizations.

REMINDER : To launch the game in experimental mode, do the following :

1 - Right-Click on the name of the game in your Steam Library

2 - Click Properties

3 - In the General Tab, at the bottom, you'll see a field under "launch option". Simply type "+experimental" in that field.

Then, when you'll launch the game, you'll be able to see the controller support (with the standard button mapping) in the "controls" menu.

Now, here's a list of features and fixes you'll find in the patch :

Fixed the namesh in Bannerfort so corrupted villagers don't go around anymore (thanks to Runko for pointing it out)

Adjusted the dialogue and included a new option to select regular story mode or extended story mode.

Fixed a UI bug in Duskamble Challenge 3: the UI to show the echo activity hides. This should not be for this challenge since it has a Time Rift.

Switch the VSync for a 60 FPS target frame rate

Fixed an issue at the end of Clawdenvale where allies (Bone Walkers/converted Corrupted) were not being removed and were present during the remaining scenes.

Fixed a bug with Spirit Blast during Drain Life.

In SpiritSight and Strategic view, added control UI for Placing a marker and moving faster.

In Hawkden, fixed the path of the middle sorceress, it was in the ground.

Added more supported controllers, with a more complete updated UI. Still missing a few places, so controller support stays in +experimental mode.

Brooden Cliffs: when the 1st thunder finishes. there was a weird white fog in the distance, this is fixed.

Sorrow Keep Day: SSP bug when you close the stone walls. Partly fixed, enemies react properly, but their path on the right still needs fixing.

Clawdenvale: fixed a performance issue with the 1st vision of Teagan.

In Sorrow Keep Night, removed the option to "Restart at save point" during the load screen.

Sorrow Keep Night: 1st conversation with the villager, Moved Amannan to the the left with Teagan in the dialog layout.

Duskamble: at the end of the mission, the teleport spot was not being erased. Fixed.

The name for the savegames of the two Sorrow Keep missions were the same, we don't know which is which. Fixed.

Bannerfort: If the player had one spirit left and we arrives to the end before Amannan, they could activate the cemetery before early. This was adjusted.

Clawdenvale: Fixed an issue where Fafnogh has a hard time reaching his destination to interact with the crazy villager.

In the Grimoire, fix an issue where the text wrapped around badly.

Made it impossible to remap keyboard keys with Joystick inputs.

Disabled player physics and navMeshClamp while teleporting to fix some teleport issues with the Void Spirit spell.

Fixed an issue when a player died at the same time as they cast infuse life on a graveyard.

Fixed an issue when casting void room in multiplayer as Edwin.

Change the Earth Spirit tutorial to make it clearer.

In Mistgrow, made it clearer that you need to time yourself with your Echoes to shoot the Death Breathers.

Adjusted dialogue in the world map text about Thodoros.

Modified Ardorr Woods so that players can't shoot (in co-op and solo) at enemies from the other side of the river.

Enlarged the BG of the grimoire to add Infestors.

That's it!

Thanks again everyone for your incredible support and all your comments!

And if you do like the game, don't hesitate to leave a review on Steam, it really motivates us and helps us make a better game!

Cheers!

Autoexec Team