Mmm what's this?

Hey there! After the dumb little update I did earlier this week, something magical happened. All the other Discord users came forth with similar suggestions, so we decided that this week was NEEDY-WEEK!

A lot of the Discord users got their wishes into the game, regarding the first Episode. So here are some nice new additions to the game, with the cost of my nipples being now all raw and dry!

v0.391

Episode 1:

Fixed some lingering item issues from a couple of builds back

Added a couple of interactable points that have no other function than to be a dumb detail (will be adding more of these to every episode in the future!)

Made some “heavy” items bonk the enemies when thrown at them, like the ladder.

Made sure you get thrown out of usable spots if being damaged

Added a switch for the radio that you can use to change channels, instead of them changing when the radio is dropped

Made the bagpacks work like they do in the hotel, now they drop items only when swung

Made the lantern work by swinging, not by dropping

Made the guns point straight ahead when dropped, in case you want to use them as a part of a trap

The car window now breaks if you get damaged and thrown out of it

Added sound effects to some items that were missing them (flashlight, lantern)

Fixed masks and the jetpack not appearing at the correct place when using a hiding place or a similar spot

Made the half of a sobriety coin at the bar only to be interactable after you’ve removed the booze bottles

You can now walk on the roof of the mansion (you need the jetpack to get there)

Added the censoring system to affect the nude calendar in the shed. Added something else to it too ;)

Episode 2: