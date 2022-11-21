Major game update & quality of life improvements

We are proud to have reached another milestone by releasing a massive update for the early access of Spheriums. We hope you like the latest update and invite you to play it again if you have bought Spheriums and leave a review.

Gameplay, Interface, and Visual Enhancements

Complete revamp of the level design of Korala, getting the game closer to the final vision of the first world.

Electromagnetic discharge - Implement a new secondary fire for the magnetism weapon. Hit an enemy to slow it down considerably for easier shooting. Like any secondary weapon, it uses energy.

Drainer Mechs - A new invader with dual bullet shooting is patrolling Korala. Beware!

Objective - Players were often lost at the beginning of the game. We have added many new goals to help the player knows what to do early on in the game.

Boss - Rework the "Choker" boss on Korala with a better attack pattern, more apparent weaknesses, and a higher difficulty level for a better fighting challenge.

Drastically change the firing speed of an energy blast for better accuracy.

Control Panel - Add a new visual panel switch to help the player recognize a machine and how to interact with it (Dimensional gate, crafting machine, recharging power-pack station).

When hitting him, the elemental Mexodin shakes the camera and pushes the player a little bit.

Any weapons can now destroy poison puddles & Choker bombs.

Show how to use a weapon after crafting a weapon implant with an informative visual.

Reduce the needed resources drastically to do the first inventory storage upgrade.

Update the liprite resource with a better visual (new mesh and material)

Show missing shortcut in key mapping UI.

Fixed Bugs

Enemies will not randomly disappear after firing on them.

Fix Kralian AI bugs that sometimes were stuck.

Known Issues

Kralian creatures are not scannable. Fix: Use the Energy blaster to defeat.

Drainer commanders will sometime be stuck somewhere. FIX: Save/load to correct the situation

English voice-over plays even if French is selected.

The battle sound may keep playing after killing all enemies in a region. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.

The soundtrack cuts when Kindra is speaking.

The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.

Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.