Spheriums update for 21 November 2022

Major game update & quality of life improvements

Build 9969588

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are proud to have reached another milestone by releasing a massive update for the early access of Spheriums. We hope you like the latest update and invite you to play it again if you have bought Spheriums and leave a review.

Gameplay, Interface, and Visual Enhancements

  • Complete revamp of the level design of Korala, getting the game closer to the final vision of the first world.
  • Electromagnetic discharge - Implement a new secondary fire for the magnetism weapon. Hit an enemy to slow it down considerably for easier shooting. Like any secondary weapon, it uses energy.

  • Drainer Mechs - A new invader with dual bullet shooting is patrolling Korala. Beware!

  • Objective - Players were often lost at the beginning of the game. We have added many new goals to help the player knows what to do early on in the game.
  • Boss - Rework the "Choker" boss on Korala with a better attack pattern, more apparent weaknesses, and a higher difficulty level for a better fighting challenge.

  • Drastically change the firing speed of an energy blast for better accuracy.
  • Control Panel - Add a new visual panel switch to help the player recognize a machine and how to interact with it (Dimensional gate, crafting machine, recharging power-pack station).
  • When hitting him, the elemental Mexodin shakes the camera and pushes the player a little bit.
  • Any weapons can now destroy poison puddles & Choker bombs.
  • Show how to use a weapon after crafting a weapon implant with an informative visual.
  • Reduce the needed resources drastically to do the first inventory storage upgrade.
  • Update the liprite resource with a better visual (new mesh and material)
  • Show missing shortcut in key mapping UI.

Fixed Bugs

  • Enemies will not randomly disappear after firing on them.
  • Fix Kralian AI bugs that sometimes were stuck.

Known Issues

  • Kralian creatures are not scannable. Fix: Use the Energy blaster to defeat.
  • Drainer commanders will sometime be stuck somewhere. FIX: Save/load to correct the situation
  • English voice-over plays even if French is selected.
  • The battle sound may keep playing after killing all enemies in a region. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.
  • The soundtrack cuts when Kindra is speaking.
  • The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.
  • Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.

Upcoming Update Features

  • Revamp from the ground up Meolia.
  • Better and funnier AI with more creature animations.
  • Add new drainers
  • Improve the map by showing all resources.
  • Improved layout and design coherency for the user interface.
  • Animate weapons.
  • Sound effects, sound mixing, and interactive music.
  • Texture painting on enemies.
  • Controller Support (Xbox/Playstation)
  • Full options to adjust graphical settings.
  • Add Steam Achievements (full suite of 25+)
  • Much more.

