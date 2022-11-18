KOTCL Developer Diaries: how heavy is Kiara's burden?

Knock, knock, adventurers!

Here are the developer diaries again, ready to tell you about what we've been doing this week. Feed your pet honey badgers and your inner lycans, let’s go!

How are things in the steppes?

Do you remember the event with a group of unusually friendly orcs? Well, now we’re ready to show you the final image which will appear in our game soon. At the same time you’ll have the opportunity to see how the goblin that got into their company is doing, and whether he needs your help!

Let's peek into the armorer's vault

For those who happened to be near the Northern Gate, our artists placed a very pleasant, but secretive armorer there. Be careful, they say he takes good care of his creations well, and it won’t be easy to get along with him.

She chops, she hacks, but most importantly she stabs!

Our animators want to share with you the animation of Kiara's attacks and the process of creating her art. Finally, we have an opportunity to see her in all her details. I wonder who gave her the scar.

No one can dodge the swing of her blade!

Something is howling in the swamps

Breaking news!

Our artists pulled a zombie out of the swamp. What shall we do with him now? It looks like we'll have to get him into circulation and do some good training with him. The journey through the swamps is not safe at all.

Updating the interface

We’re hard at work creating a beautiful and user-friendly interface. We’ve already added some visual features to the game. You can look at them in the open beta which started last week.

See you in the next diary!