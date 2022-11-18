 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frozen Flame update for 18 November 2022

Frozen Flame | Hotfix 0.65.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9969474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have received a lot of feedback from you in these 24 hours. And we are ready to present you with some changes based on that feedback. Here they are:

  • Durability loss of weapons was decreased by 50%.
  • Structure decay is now capped at 30%, so your house won’t disappear after a while.
  • Crafting cost of ragged clothes was reduced.
  • Magic Essence doesn’t have weight anymore.
  • Reduced bow charge time.
  • Added an Unstuck button to the menu.

We are also working on some improvements for the dedicated servers:

  • Server name will be displayed in the list of servers.
  • Fixed different issues related to the work of dedicated servers.
  • Increased maximum in players count in the mode menu (it is a recommendation: the number of players is only limited by the server configuration).
  • There is now a guide on GitHub with the information on how to launch and set up your own server: https://github.com/DreamsideInteractive/FrozenFlameServer

There are some other changes that we’ve implemented:

  • Increased checkpoint activation zone of teleports.
  • Now you can build in combat.
  • Stone Workbench now requires only 1 bone to craft.
  • Hornhead cooking quest can now be finished with any recipe that requires an apple.
  • Hornhead no longer takes away your bone pickaxe after you finish the quest.
  • Building mode tooltip no longer disappears in combat.
  • Burning damage from staffs was decreased.

For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

Join other fans on Discord: https://discord.gg/wPPgehR
Follow us on Twitter: @playfrozenflame
Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playfrozenflame
Like our images and videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playfrozenflame
Share your review on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FrozenFlame

Changed files in this update

Frozen Flame Content Depot 715401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link