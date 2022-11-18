Frozen Flame | Hotfix 0.65.0.3

We have received a lot of feedback from you in these 24 hours. And we are ready to present you with some changes based on that feedback. Here they are:

Durability loss of weapons was decreased by 50%.

Structure decay is now capped at 30%, so your house won’t disappear after a while.

Crafting cost of ragged clothes was reduced.

Magic Essence doesn’t have weight anymore.

Reduced bow charge time.

Added an Unstuck button to the menu.

We are also working on some improvements for the dedicated servers:

Server name will be displayed in the list of servers.

Fixed different issues related to the work of dedicated servers.

Increased maximum in players count in the mode menu (it is a recommendation: the number of players is only limited by the server configuration).

There is now a guide on GitHub with the information on how to launch and set up your own server: https://github.com/DreamsideInteractive/FrozenFlameServer

There are some other changes that we’ve implemented:

Increased checkpoint activation zone of teleports.

Now you can build in combat.

Stone Workbench now requires only 1 bone to craft.

Hornhead cooking quest can now be finished with any recipe that requires an apple.

Hornhead no longer takes away your bone pickaxe after you finish the quest.

Building mode tooltip no longer disappears in combat.

Burning damage from staffs was decreased.

