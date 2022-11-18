Frozen Flame | Hotfix 0.65.0.3

We have received a lot of feedback from you in these 24 hours. And we are ready to present you with some changes based on that feedback. Here they are:
- Durability loss of weapons was decreased by 50%.
- Structure decay is now capped at 30%, so your house won’t disappear after a while.
- Crafting cost of ragged clothes was reduced.
- Magic Essence doesn’t have weight anymore.
- Reduced bow charge time.
- Added an Unstuck button to the menu.
We are also working on some improvements for the dedicated servers:
- Server name will be displayed in the list of servers.
- Fixed different issues related to the work of dedicated servers.
- Increased maximum in players count in the mode menu (it is a recommendation: the number of players is only limited by the server configuration).
- There is now a guide on GitHub with the information on how to launch and set up your own server: https://github.com/DreamsideInteractive/FrozenFlameServer
There are some other changes that we’ve implemented:
- Increased checkpoint activation zone of teleports.
- Now you can build in combat.
- Stone Workbench now requires only 1 bone to craft.
- Hornhead cooking quest can now be finished with any recipe that requires an apple.
- Hornhead no longer takes away your bone pickaxe after you finish the quest.
- Building mode tooltip no longer disappears in combat.
- Burning damage from staffs was decreased.
