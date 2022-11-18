 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 update for 18 November 2022

The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea World - Coming Soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 9969435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea world is almost here! Get ready to flash your fins in the Mermaid outfit, hoist the colours as the Pirate, choose the adorable Seahorse Onesie, and more!

It’s a magical world on the ocean floor! You’ll be living among bright corals and dark seaweeds, while a fiery underwater volcano flows into a mysterious abyss below.

Big decisions will start in the Warm Rock Suburbs and the Seaweed Forest. Will you go to the School of Fish and become a Conch Trader, or go straight into a job and start out as a Sea Urchin Farmer? Will you get married and have a merbaby? Buy a Ship Wreck? Invest in Sunken Treasure?

Prepare to come out of your shell and discover a world of choices underwater! Add to Wishlist The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea now!

The Game of Life 2 digital board game is available for cross-platform multiplayer gaming on Steam, mobile, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch!

In The Game of Life 2 there are so many more ways to win! Play now!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9969435
The Game of Life 2 Content Depot 1455631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link