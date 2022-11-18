The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea World - Coming Soon!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea world is almost here! Get ready to flash your fins in the Mermaid outfit, hoist the colours as the Pirate, choose the adorable Seahorse Onesie, and more!

It’s a magical world on the ocean floor! You’ll be living among bright corals and dark seaweeds, while a fiery underwater volcano flows into a mysterious abyss below.

Big decisions will start in the Warm Rock Suburbs and the Seaweed Forest. Will you go to the School of Fish and become a Conch Trader, or go straight into a job and start out as a Sea Urchin Farmer? Will you get married and have a merbaby? Buy a Ship Wreck? Invest in Sunken Treasure?

Prepare to come out of your shell and discover a world of choices underwater! Add to Wishlist The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea now!

The Game of Life 2 digital board game is available for cross-platform multiplayer gaming on Steam, mobile, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch!

In The Game of Life 2 there are so many more ways to win! Play now!