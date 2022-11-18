Bug fixes and more optimisation

Hello everyone,

We hope you are having a nice day !

A new bug fixes and optimisation update has been pushed.

General

Another attempt to fix a bug where some players crashes when launching the game

Optimized some models and materials use which should improve performance

Optimized some textures which should improve memory usage

Fixed some of the characters' model bug when dying

More code optimisation

VR

When going out of a vehicle, the camera stays at the same height and won't go on the ground anymore

Fix the bug where players could not enter a vehicle after choosing the Open World mode

Unless some players encounter game breaking bugs, we will work on a Daily Quest System starting next week.

If you experience crashes, please share with us your logs in DMs or in #bug-report, that'd be very helpful ! You can find them in C:/Users/YOUR_USERNAME/AppData/Local/Temp/Raptor Lab/GangV/Crashes

We are still trying to post more about GangV on our social medias and its development until its release, we would be very thankful to receive your support on these platforms <3

Thank you very much for following GangV !