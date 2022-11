We are here!

Hello everyone! We're happy to announce that our tower defense game Abyss Protection has been released in early access on Steam! The Exbyte team would like to thank everyone who helped us during the closed testing to fix critical bugs and encourage our team! We look forward to seeing all the Abyssers in our game at 16:00 GMT time on November 18!

Our Email: cooperation@exbytestudios.com

Our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/REaAfvmdbE