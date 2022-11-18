Feedback Features #3: Difficulty Levels & Mightscore

Share · View all patches · Build 9969301 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 16:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Good mowing!

Have you ever wondered what the “MIGHT” stands for in our mow’em all title?

Well, wonder no longer – we have just rolled out various new options around your Might in the game.

With v0.233 we are introducing the following:

Difficulty Level:

Several of you have been commenting: the game is too easy, others too hard. You know what? We feel you – all of you!

From now on, you’ll be able to adjust the difficulty level yourself before you start any run, the 5 levels range from Easy all the way to Nightmare.

All your permanent Perks (purchased at our blacksmith, EMCEE Hammer) are now granting a specific score that adds up.

The Mightscore gives you info on how juicy your char already is - so to speak the value of your skill, all the way to a specific maxxed out number.

Any stage and its respective Difficulty Levels are from now on ear-marked with a recommendation as to the useful minimum Mightscore to possess when attempting to finish a run successfully.

Obviously, the more you play, we’ll try to make good use of both data and valuable feedback from yourselves, to adjust and finetune these recommended minimum Mightscore values as we progress. So, please let us have your opinion on them on our Discord!

You can make use of both new features, the Difficulty Levels and the Mightscore, not only in single-player, but also in multiplayer. Both when creating a run as a host, as well as when you are looking to join, you can now specify the desired Difficulty Level or minimum Mightscore of your next online coop experience.

If you are a streamer, you could also elect to not have the Join Code displayed.

We hope that you’ll appreciate this week’s Feedback Features and wish you happy mowing on the week-end!

Your ELEET GAMES team

Patch Notes v0.233