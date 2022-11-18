Version 0.13.0 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got an important change for you this week!

First off, I'm changing the status from Alpha to Beta. This doesn't really mean anything is going to change in terms of how the game is being made, it's just been enough time that I think it isn't an Alpha anymore and is now closer to a Beta. It's worth me saying that even when it's been released out of early access that doesn't mean I will consider it to be the end of the project! Ok so enough about that, on to the main change:

Resetting the sim!

Previously when you were finished in a simulation you have to respawn in new citizens, reallocate your cops, zombies, etc. This can still be done with the "New Population" button but from now on pressing Reset means that your original setup is restored to it's original place. This will hopefully save a lot of time when you want to set up specific scenarios and run them over and over! I'm still going to be adding to this a little to allow people to make more changes when resetting.

A lot of work has had to go into trying to prevent bugs with this kind of resetting so if you find any bugs as a result, please let me know in the Steam discussions!

Thanks everyone and I hope you enjoy the latest update!