Weekly Update - V.0.2.08 - Fixes & Tweaks!

-Adjusted fish & land traps drop rates.

-Fixed key requirement and naming convention of the ice dungeon.

-Added missing recipes to the poison dungeon shrine.

-Fixed T4 mace having wrong icon in crafting menu.

-Fixed obsidian rings giving back azurium on disassembling.

-Fixed meteor sound going across server?

-Fixed upgraded triangle roof being funky looking and floating.

-Fixed shelf decoration size where it would clip on the next floor.

-Fixed some undead knights not dropping figurine on kill.

-Fixed shrine not having certain summons.

-Fixed misleading description for the baby vegies.

-Fixed blood & iron golem experience.

-Fixed T1 blocking fence not being able to upgrade from the back.

-Fixed new figurines not being able to be picked up.

-Re-Added credits inside game for less confusion!