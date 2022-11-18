 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 18 November 2022

Weekly Update - V.0.2.08 - Fixes & Tweaks!

Share · View all patches · Build 9969149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted fish & land traps drop rates.

-Fixed key requirement and naming convention of the ice dungeon.
-Added missing recipes to the poison dungeon shrine.
-Fixed T4 mace having wrong icon in crafting menu.
-Fixed obsidian rings giving back azurium on disassembling.
-Fixed meteor sound going across server?
-Fixed upgraded triangle roof being funky looking and floating.
-Fixed shelf decoration size where it would clip on the next floor.
-Fixed some undead knights not dropping figurine on kill.
-Fixed shrine not having certain summons.
-Fixed misleading description for the baby vegies.
-Fixed blood & iron golem experience.
-Fixed T1 blocking fence not being able to upgrade from the back.
-Fixed new figurines not being able to be picked up.

-Re-Added credits inside game for less confusion!

Changed files in this update

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link