Version 1.9.0

--Additions--

Added a full GDPR deletion from within the game client via the settings menu

--Changes--

Adjusted Province Opening system to take into account the Worlds current Epoch - Provinces will be more likely to open the later the Epoch, with all Provinces being opened automatically upon entering the 5th Epoch

House Capture is now blocked as an attack option for players based within the Inner Empire and targeting the Outer Empire, Frontier or Rome locations

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Lifted the restriction on attacking a location you are a Citizen of with a Legion from another of your owned Suburbs

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Selecting one of your Legions on the Empire Map automatically selects the City that Legion is a part of in the UI to mitigate incorrect or accidental captures

--Fixes--

Resolved an issue where Tutorial Island was being impacted by the Epoch Multipliers of an associated world - it's our intention for the initial experience for new Romans to remain consistent and unaltered by the Worlds current Epoch until they migrate to the Homeland

--Extra--

As you may have noticed, our patch notes over the last few months have been a little smaller. This is because in the background our team have been hard at work preparing to bring Romans to mobile devices. We're now happy to share that from December 1st, Romans will be available to players based in Australia, Austria, New Zealand and the Philippines to download and play the go on their iOS or Android device in our open Soft Launch phase. This is an exciting step for Romans and we're excited to welcome players in those countries to a new way to play. We hope to expand Romans Mobile availability to all countries in early 2023!