F1® Manager 2022 - Latest News On Next Update

Thank you for your feedback following last week’s update for F1® Manager 2022, details of which can be found here. Today, we can share more news on upcoming support for the game.



The next update for F1® Manager 2022 is planned to roll out in early December. The team have continued their focus on improvements to the game and this update will address the effect of DRS in races, and cars not unlapping - both under the Safety Car and in normal race conditions.

As we continue to make progress on this update, we will keep you informed, and share full patch notes on the changes made.

Once again, thank you for your continued feedback and support.