LONN update for 18 November 2022

LONN | Patch 3

LONN | Patch 3

18 November 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG Earlier we pushed a hand scale update. We figured out that this caused the hand placement issue for things such as screens/printers and also made grabbing from a slot more difficult. These issues are all fixed now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1107341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1107342
  • Loading history…
