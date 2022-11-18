BUG Earlier we pushed a hand scale update. We figured out that this caused the hand placement issue for things such as screens/printers and also made grabbing from a slot more difficult. These issues are all fixed now.
LONN update for 18 November 2022
LONN | Patch 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
