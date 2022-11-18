 Skip to content

Maneuver Warfare update for 18 November 2022

Update 1.22 is now live

Update 1.22 is now live

Build 9969081

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This update includes the removal of bugs that had accumulated during the last few updates, as well as:
-artillery status messages
-meeting engagement battles added to the editor (the attached screenshot shows a Panzer IVG and mechanized infantry battle group advancing towards an objective in a meeting engagement editor battle)
-more unit reports
-more options to center the camera on unit
-scout planes will remain in position longer
-smoke screens will last longer
For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/

