This update includes the removal of bugs that had accumulated during the last few updates, as well as:
-artillery status messages
-meeting engagement battles added to the editor (the attached screenshot shows a Panzer IVG and mechanized infantry battle group advancing towards an objective in a meeting engagement editor battle)
-more unit reports
-more options to center the camera on unit
-scout planes will remain in position longer
-smoke screens will last longer
For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/
Maneuver Warfare update for 18 November 2022
Update 1.22 is now live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
