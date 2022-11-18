Update 1.22 is now live



This update includes the removal of bugs that had accumulated during the last few updates, as well as:

-artillery status messages

-meeting engagement battles added to the editor (the attached screenshot shows a Panzer IVG and mechanized infantry battle group advancing towards an objective in a meeting engagement editor battle)

-more unit reports

-more options to center the camera on unit

-scout planes will remain in position longer

-smoke screens will last longer

For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/