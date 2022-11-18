Heya Pins! ːsteamhappyː

This new update brings 3 major elements to BOWLOUT, let's go over them here.

Checkpoint Selection

As of Operation: "Operation", each level-section will be blocked off until you defeat all enemies in the prior section. You'll unlock sections through playing the main campaign but for this playtest we've kept all of them unlocked so you can hop in and play where you want.

New Level-Section: "Entrance"

This is both the initial starting point and final wave for this playtest. We've made this level a bit on the harder side so be prepared!

New Enemy: The "Totem Pin"

Our most unique enemy so far -- The Totem is immune to projectile attacks, will buff any Pin around it and continuously summon pins. It's a high-priority target that forces you to get close and melee-attack it, meaning you'll have to switch up your game-plan every now and then.

Other changes include floor-specific footstep sounds, improvements to enemy behavior, optimizations and development on the next update...

...speaking of which:

Here's a sneak-peek at BOWLOUT's final level! It's still in very early development but we intend for this to be a final-boss arena. Quite... different, right? ːsteamhappyː

Let us know what you think of the additions through our official Discord or Twitter