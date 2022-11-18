TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.6

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːreexcitedː

We continued to work on additions and changes based on direct feedback, improving the game's user interface and tutorial aspects while also fixing bugs.

Changelog

◆ [Caution!] The game save version has been updated. To play previous versions, you must opt into Steam's Beta branch. Here’s how to do it:

Open your Steam library

Right-click on TFM: The First Men

Select Properties

Go to the BETAS tab

Choose your desired version from the drop-down list

Wait for the game to update the files

Launch the game

To return to the regular version, repeat the steps above but select "None" from the drop-down list in step 5.

◆ [Content] 5 new passions have been added for elemental domain believers. A believer can submit to the will of their domain as a new passion at any time for the cost of an Essence, and Path Points will be converted to their domain's associated settlement point every moon. It is a lifelong commitment that cannot be reversed.

◆ [Content] New icons for the new cleric perks, craftable fist weapons, and crossbows.

◆ [Content] New stackable perks for Earth, Water, Fire, and Shadow Clerics: Harvester, Tidecaller, Heartburner, Voidrunner.

◆ [Content] New consumables: Harvesting Essence, Tidecalling Essence, Heartburn Essence, Voidrun Essence.

◆ [Content] New hand outfits for essence consumption activities have been added to reflect their domain.

◆ [Content] New visuals for craftable bows.

◆ [Balance] Enlightening Essence now permanently increases Soul by 1.

◆ [Balance] Removed unnecessary "Rings" of Haste with wrong stat modifiers. Real Haste granting rings begin with the string "Band".

◆ [Balance] Essence costs have been removed from the new "Will of..." passions for believers.

◆ [Balance] Animal Husbands no longer carry Grassland Seeds in their inventory; instead, they use them directly from the Stockpile once the feeding process is complete.

◆ [UI/UX] The Crafts panel's options are now presented horizontally.

◆ [UI/UX] New guide texts for the tutorial to hint at impregnation & learn to play panel.

◆ [UI/UX] UI borders were changed to simpler versions.

◆ [UI/UX] The item names for haul interactions are now being displayed on the character panel.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed issues with the pregnancy flow.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed the incorrect trait stack count for Essence consuming activities.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed the trait stack counts of all point-granting essences crafted by Clerics.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where spawned critters would become stuck on top of each other when repopulating.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed a bug in which mothers who are supposed to deliver infants with bad genetics end up with the trait themselves.

◆ [BugFix] Fixed item not found for tooltip error caused by items that are destroyed from decisions.

◆ [BugFix] Bonding Salves are now correctly consumed by non-pregnant adult females.

◆ [BugFix] Prevented an issue in which newborn characters were spawned on the hills and became stuck.

◆ [BugFix] Fixed the issue with Meatbugs and Adders dropping the wrong carcass.

◆ [BugFix] Pregnant characters now deliver children with deficiencies correctly if they cannot find a Nursery Bed to deliver the child or if time runs out.

◆ [BugFix] Mother's bonds now correctly disappear after giving birth.

◆ [BugFix] Fixed a bug in which selecting a doodad/construction production and selecting a character via shortcut keys did not close the production detail panel.

◆ [BugFix] Fixed a bug with skill effect outputs whose owner was no longer alive.

◆ [BugFix] Fixed an issue where a character faced a target character when that target died.

--- 0.5.5 ---

◆ [Content] New icons for craftable daggers, axes, maces, swords, and spears.

◆ [Content] New practice field for Arcanomancers.

◆ [Balance] Lorekeeper's Quill now requires Crow Feathers in Stockpile to show up.

◆ [Balance] Transitioning into a child now clears all assignments.

◆ [Balance] New description for the Instant condition for instant skills. The condition now removes 10 stacks of itself on a non-instant skill cast (due to trait appliances not being affected by intensity).

◆ [UI/UX] Added a shadow to item stack counts in the stockpile, improving their readability.

◆ [UI/UX] Changed the job assignment count positions of the craft panel to the bottom left of the icon to make it easier to be seen.

◆ [UI/UX] Filter function now has new visuals and a “Clear Filter” button.

◆ [UI/UX] Improved visuals for the main menu and top bar user interfaces.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed an issue that corrupts the bugs by preventing special characters from being used in character names.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed a bug when a character tries to find a path to a very close location to itself.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed bugs for crafts and paths that are displayed incorrectly in respective panels.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed issues caused by skill data that is not being held in the save system.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed issues that are related to the filter function of the Craft panel and Stockpile panel.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed issues that occur while a character attempts to send an item to another.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed a bug that occurs when a map object is being destroyed while selected.

◆ [Bugfix] Several typos were fixed for constructions and traits.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where items still appear craftable even if they cannot be afforded anymore.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed several issues for the Tutorial.

--- 0.5.4 ---

◆ [Balance] Caretakers now check if the taught child is in the same entity.

◆ [Balance] Manifester no longer show up in Wild if they're already taken.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed Elixir of Wisdom prerequisites asking for the wrong one.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed the issue that caused the Gathering Tree to disappear.

◆ [Bugfix] Several localization fixes.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed the issue that caused the party leader to be assigned incorrectly.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed the issue where the system attempted to save the game in the Steam ID's folder when Steam was closed or disconnected.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed the issues with the feedback panel.

Wishing you all a great weekend. See you next Friday! ːSmallRedHeartː