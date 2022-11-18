Scorched Earth DLC is released
Changelog
Added 2cm Flak 38
Added 8.8cm Pak 43/31
Added 17cm K18 Mörserlafette
Added 305mm MB-2-12 Coastal Artillery
Added 60cm Gerät Nr. III "Thor"
Added FI-156 Recon Plane
Added FlakPz.IV Ostwind
Added FlakPz.IV Wirbelwind
Added Grille Ausf. K (15cm)
Added IS-2 M1945 (Berlin with DSHK)
Added Jagdtiger
Added KV-8 (Flame)
Added SU-26
Added SU-85M
Added Sdkfz 234/3
Added Sdkfz 234/4
Added Sdkfz 250/9
Added Sdkfz 6 (Cargo)
Added Sdkfz 7/2
Added Shielded T-34
Added T-34-85 M1944 (Berlin with Metal Grate)
Added T-34-85 M1944 (Berlin with Sandbags)
Added OT-34-85 M1944 (Flame) (Berlin with Sandbags)
Added U-2 Recon Plane (aka PO-2)
Added human skins and headgear for Cossacks
Added "Support" Doctrine to Germans and Soviets for Early, Mid and Late War (6 Total)
Added German Campaign Mission - The Siege of Sevastopol 06/42
Added German Campaign Mission - Clash at Narva 03/44
Added German Campaign Mission - Carpathian Turmoil 09/44
Added German Campaign Mission - The Final Offensive 03/45
Added Soviet Campaign Mission - Pavlov's House 09/42
Added Soviet Campaign Mission - The Citadel 07/43
Added Soviet Campaign Mission - Street to Street 11/43
Added Soviet Campaign Mission - The Königsberg Cauldron 04/45
(FREE) Update 29: V 1.026.0 "Content Update 4"
Change Log
New Units and Buildings
- Added 7.5cm Pak 97/38 (Germans)
- Added KV-1 M1942 (Soviets)
- Added M3 Stuart (Late)
- Added M4A2 Sherman (Late)
- Added M4A276W Sherman (Early)
- Added OT-34-85 M1944
- Added Sdkfz 234/1
- Added Sdkfz 250/1
- Added T-50 (Soviets)
- Added captured soviet version of the train engine drg class75
- Added pavlovs house
- Added zobolotny house
- Added brest gate
- Added brest wall-building
Conquest
Added new units from Content Update 4 and Scorched earth to Conquest
Added panzernest_krab, 150mm_sw34 searchlight, and pz38h_w40 to german conquest unit roster
Added DLC ownership check for units in conquest
Improved Conquest Research Tree Window with following features:
- Changed the window to resize and fill most of users screen
- Added horizontal (left and right) scrolling
- Added click and drag with mouse cursor for easier navagation
- Added "remember last position" when closing and opening research window
- Added new format to research game files for easier read-ability for unit requirments and grid position
- Fixed camera boundaries and spawns to not have units spawn outside the play area on DCG map Vyazma
- Fixed grass and snow inside few buildings on DCG map Narofominsk
- Fixed crash on loading some conquest saves due to map points
- Fixed Conquest menu text "Battle Location:" not being localized
Multiplayer
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Single Player
Updated progression of all Campaigns so players can choose what order they'd like to play them without having to complete previous missions. Missions are still listed in chronological order
General fixes, balance adjustments, historical adjustments, improved purchasable unit selection, etc for the Soviet Skirmish missions
Fixed terrains and no pass settings around cliffs on Soviet Skirmish "No Land Beyond the Volga!"
Fixed broken stamp and ground texture transition on German Skirmish "Downfall"
Fixed wrong terrain type on 1942_01_vyazma
Fixed helper spawn command sync (caused crashes in SP missions while playing CooP)
Everything Else
- Added new minimap Icon for ammo crates
- Added RGD-1 Supply drop smoke grenade
- Added paradrop ammo crates
- Added heat damage when aircraft body catches on fire while flying (ejecting pilots/crew can catch fire)
- Added new parachute behavior that attaches to humans when ejecting from planes (SP modes Only)
- Parachute uses Physics instead of premade animation
- Parachute will fall all the way to the ground, no matter the altitude crew eject
- Crew stay attached to parachute when dying until reaching the ground
- Parachutes can catch fire from crew being on fire
Added ability for humans to climb over urban_fence_2_destroyed and metal_railing entity series
Added ability for humans to climb over concrete_low_01 and concrete_low_02
Added short stun to humans when hit with half or more of the blastwave energy from most grenades
Added alignable roadway curbs with new textures
Added new textures for ff_fountain
Added X model for bridge 205
Added service fx entities for HE size 2 to 5
Added fragment patterns to several explosion vFX
Added 2inch WP smoke rounds, changed smoke effect for 2inch smoke rounds
Added passenger seats to panzer 38t Ausf G and panzer731r
Added new slope multipliers based on individual calibers and penetration ranges
Updated 75mm Pak 97/38 to have HEAT shells instead of AP shells
Updated Destruction of Bridge 207
Updated detect prop of mountain guns so they get spotten when attacking like other AT guns (direct fire)
Updated fragments on explosion FX
Updated various metal hit FX
Updated standard human AI advance ratio to make them more aggressive when on free-move mode
Updated Chinese translations
Updated chatwheel with new visual style
Fixed several localization issues and unit descriptions
Fixed 57mm_zis2 from showing twice in library
Fixed vehicle type description for SU series
Fixed some of the garrison positions on the generic_ruin_07 to be more aligned with openings/windows
Fixed some concrete walls that could be destroyed by fire
Fixed some stone fences from not being destroyed by blast damage when they should have
Fixed volumes and obstacles on wood_bridge_205
Fixed medium and heavy cannons getting stuck on small objects while in direct control that they should crush
Fixed obstacle ID for chimney_ruin entity (caused pathing issues)
Fixed soviet rural house 1 obstacle ID to match other buildings its size
Fixed vehicles getting stuck on post_algere1 after it being knocked down
Fixed cannons from getting stuck on logs_02 entity
Fixed artic_post series of poles to be crushable by tanks/vehicles
Fixed missing thickness to spare tracks on rear of StuG 3G
Fixed BA-6 missing turret hatch animation
Fixed Panzer 3 Ausf.H winter textures
Fixed enumerators on Sdkfz 7 and Marder 3 Ausf M
Fixed missing AA mgs for Panzer 4 J (German and Finland)
Fixed spare tracks placement on panzer4j to not clip through the hull/turret
Fixed KV1S external fuel containers pivots
Fixed Tiger 1 E Hull gunner hatch from staying open after repairing hull
Fixed passenger positions on Marder 2
Fixed visual bug with panzer3m when turret shields broke
Fixed Panthers displaying as heavy tanks on mini map
Fixed missing obstacles for 20mm_flak30 when in firing position
Fixed Panzer4 F1's barrel not moving in the fire animation
Fixed armor layout for the superstructure of Stu IG 33
Fixed smoke mortar rounds in valentine and churchill to HC smoke instead of WP smoke
Fixed fauna (horses, cows, etc) not causing HE shells to detonate when hit by them
Fixed target selector for L62, zis5_dshk, so they can target aircraft better
Fixed vision for vehicles with open style hulls so they can see objects above them better like aircraft
Fixed issue where health damage done to humans through larger blast hits was unintentionally being reduced by ~30%
Increased time vehicles are spotted when attacking
Increased rotation speed and elevation limit for dshk aa and zis5 dshk
Increased ammo for sdkfz 250/2 mortar halftrack
Increased accuracy of 3.7cm Flak 43
Increased penetration of 3.7cm flak 37/43
Increased damage Anti Personnel grenades due to humans at extreme close ranges so most grenades can kill a tier 3 health soldier if close enough to blast
Increased off road speed of all vehicles to be at least 50% of the vehicles max speed (should help AI pathing to not prefer roads less)
Increased pathing cost for construction objects for wheeled vehicles so they'll avoid them more
Increased vehicle pathing/speed modifier in forest terrains from 0 to 0.1 so AI can navigate it
Reduced distance goliath tracks and engine sounds are heard
Reduced distance goliath is spotted
Reduced blast threshold to throw humans on blast hit so that when hit with the max energy from most grenades, they are thrown to the ground if they survive the blast (aka tier 4 infantry)
Reduced distance that some anti-personnel grenades can be thrown by 1-2 meters
Reduced halo strength on large muzzle FX
Removed old para ammo and parachute inventory service entities that were not in use
Removed custom action "plant" (no proper sync implemented)
