Update 29: V 1.026.0 "Content Update 4"

Added Soviet Campaign Mission - The Königsberg Cauldron 04/45

Added Soviet Campaign Mission - Street to Street 11/43

Added Soviet Campaign Mission - The Citadel 07/43

Added German Campaign Mission - The Final Offensive 03/45

Added German Campaign Mission - Clash at Narva 03/44

Added German Campaign Mission - The Siege of Sevastopol 06/42

Added "Support" Doctrine to Germans and Soviets for Early, Mid and Late War (6 Total)

Added human skins and headgear for Cossacks

Improved Conquest Research Tree Window with following features:

Added DLC ownership check for units in conquest

Added panzernest_krab, 150mm_sw34 searchlight, and pz38h_w40 to german conquest unit roster

Added new units from Content Update 4 and Scorched earth to Conquest

Removed obelisk that allowed soldiers to get inside and become invincible on MP map 2v2_suburbs

Replaced T-27 with T-20 for Soviet MID and Late War time periods

Fixed many enumerator .mtl files to not give errors in multiplayer

Fixed fence from inside the barn on MP Map 2v2_kainuo

Fixed traincars neutral so they do not appear in the killfeed on MP Map Kavichy factory

Fixed units going prone under water on MP Map 1v1_crossing

Fixed grass from inside he houses and aligned them properly with the ground on MP map 1v1_crossing

Fixed spawn positions and camera boundaries to not have units spawn outside the fov on MP map 4v4_grassland

Fixed for car/trucks counting in MP towards score in MP when destroyed by extra large blast

Fixed wrong CP for pilots in late war

Fixed wrong CP for tankmen in early war

Fixed player doctrine selection not updating when host changes time period in MP lobby in alliance selection mode

Fixed mp to not crash on eIASpawnCommand when the spawning entity can not be found

Reduced DP of Panzer1f from 20 to 15DP

Reduced DP of Luchs from 15 to 10DP

Reduced cost of SdKfz 251/2 from 20DP to 15DP

Increased Doctrine Points price of Finnish 21cm Nebelwerfer 42 from 45 to 50

Increased Finnish T-50 price from 10 to 15DP

Increased cost of Finnish heavy Engineers from 15 to 20DP

Increased cost of all Doctrines Heavy Indirect Fire Artillery and Rocket Artillery by 5DP

Added 120 second cool down to Finland Midwar Marksmen squad

Added unit icons in buy menue to preload in MP (helps reduce lag when buying first squad of an MP game)

Added human selection talks to preload in MP (helps reduce lag when buying first squad of an MP game)

Added new units to Soviet Late War Lend Lease Doctrine

Added rocks around cliffs on DCG & MP maps Natramala & Natramala winter to help with vehicle pathing

Added MP Map 3v3 King Of The Hill

Fixed helper spawn command sync (caused crashes in SP missions while playing CooP)

Fixed broken stamp and ground texture transition on German Skirmish "Downfall"

Fixed terrains and no pass settings around cliffs on Soviet Skirmish "No Land Beyond the Volga!"

General fixes, balance adjustments, historical adjustments, improved purchasable unit selection, etc for the Soviet Skirmish missions

Updated progression of all Campaigns so players can choose what order they'd like to play them without having to complete previous missions. Missions are still listed in chronological order

Added ability for humans to climb over urban_fence_2_destroyed and metal_railing entity series

Added ability for humans to climb over concrete_low_01 and concrete_low_02

Added short stun to humans when hit with half or more of the blastwave energy from most grenades

Added alignable roadway curbs with new textures

Added new textures for ff_fountain

Added X model for bridge 205

Added service fx entities for HE size 2 to 5

Added fragment patterns to several explosion vFX

Added 2inch WP smoke rounds, changed smoke effect for 2inch smoke rounds

Added passenger seats to panzer 38t Ausf G and panzer731r

Added new slope multipliers based on individual calibers and penetration ranges

Updated 75mm Pak 97/38 to have HEAT shells instead of AP shells

Updated Destruction of Bridge 207

Updated detect prop of mountain guns so they get spotten when attacking like other AT guns (direct fire)

Updated fragments on explosion FX

Updated various metal hit FX

Updated standard human AI advance ratio to make them more aggressive when on free-move mode

Updated Chinese translations

Updated chatwheel with new visual style

Fixed several localization issues and unit descriptions

Fixed 57mm_zis2 from showing twice in library

Fixed vehicle type description for SU series

Fixed some of the garrison positions on the generic_ruin_07 to be more aligned with openings/windows

Fixed some concrete walls that could be destroyed by fire

Fixed some stone fences from not being destroyed by blast damage when they should have

Fixed volumes and obstacles on wood_bridge_205

Fixed medium and heavy cannons getting stuck on small objects while in direct control that they should crush

Fixed obstacle ID for chimney_ruin entity (caused pathing issues)

Fixed soviet rural house 1 obstacle ID to match other buildings its size

Fixed vehicles getting stuck on post_algere1 after it being knocked down

Fixed cannons from getting stuck on logs_02 entity

Fixed artic_post series of poles to be crushable by tanks/vehicles

Fixed missing thickness to spare tracks on rear of StuG 3G

Fixed BA-6 missing turret hatch animation

Fixed Panzer 3 Ausf.H winter textures

Fixed enumerators on Sdkfz 7 and Marder 3 Ausf M

Fixed missing AA mgs for Panzer 4 J (German and Finland)

Fixed spare tracks placement on panzer4j to not clip through the hull/turret

Fixed KV1S external fuel containers pivots

Fixed Tiger 1 E Hull gunner hatch from staying open after repairing hull

Fixed passenger positions on Marder 2

Fixed visual bug with panzer3m when turret shields broke

Fixed Panthers displaying as heavy tanks on mini map

Fixed missing obstacles for 20mm_flak30 when in firing position

Fixed Panzer4 F1's barrel not moving in the fire animation

Fixed armor layout for the superstructure of Stu IG 33

Fixed smoke mortar rounds in valentine and churchill to HC smoke instead of WP smoke

Fixed fauna (horses, cows, etc) not causing HE shells to detonate when hit by them

Fixed target selector for L62, zis5_dshk, so they can target aircraft better

Fixed vision for vehicles with open style hulls so they can see objects above them better like aircraft

Fixed issue where health damage done to humans through larger blast hits was unintentionally being reduced by ~30%

Increased time vehicles are spotted when attacking

Increased rotation speed and elevation limit for dshk aa and zis5 dshk

Increased ammo for sdkfz 250/2 mortar halftrack

Increased accuracy of 3.7cm Flak 43

Increased penetration of 3.7cm flak 37/43

Increased damage Anti Personnel grenades due to humans at extreme close ranges so most grenades can kill a tier 3 health soldier if close enough to blast

Increased off road speed of all vehicles to be at least 50% of the vehicles max speed (should help AI pathing to not prefer roads less)

Increased pathing cost for construction objects for wheeled vehicles so they'll avoid them more

Increased vehicle pathing/speed modifier in forest terrains from 0 to 0.1 so AI can navigate it

Reduced distance goliath tracks and engine sounds are heard

Reduced distance goliath is spotted

Reduced blast threshold to throw humans on blast hit so that when hit with the max energy from most grenades, they are thrown to the ground if they survive the blast (aka tier 4 infantry)

Reduced distance that some anti-personnel grenades can be thrown by 1-2 meters

Reduced halo strength on large muzzle FX

Removed old para ammo and parachute inventory service entities that were not in use