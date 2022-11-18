Update 1.2.0 is live!

New maps, new turrets and leaderboards!
NEW
New bonus map: Ruins
New bonus map: Frozen Lake
New turret: Disruptor
Zaps nearby enemies, marking them and making them vulnerable to all damage sources, taking more damage for a short duration.
Modules
- Death Mark: Marks the enemy with a "death mark" for a few seconds, if it dies while the mark is active, nearby enemies will take the marked enemy's max health as damage.
- Enhanced Disruption: Increases zap frequency and vulnerability amount.
- Prolonged Doom: Increases debuff duration.
- Revealer: Disables invisibility on cloaked enemies upon entering the Disruptors range for a few seconds.
- Overload Link: The closest (damaging) turret will be linked, enabling Overload Interval, making the turret deal double damage for a few seconds, repeating on a repeating interval.
- Overload Link+: Links another (closest) turret with Overload Interval
New turret: Energy Pylon
Locks on to multiple enemies with a beam of concentrated energy, periodically damaging them.
Modules
- Overwatch: Increases range and the number of simultaneous targets.
- Energy Booster: Increases damage with each attack on the same target.
- Energy Surge: Each damage pulse has a chance to activate Energy Surge; doubling the firerate for a short duration.
- Executioner: 50% increased damage to enemies with under 50% health.
- Stagger Blast: Enemies with over 50% health are slowed for short duration.
- New Endless Mode leaderboard: Survive for as long as possible in Endless Mode and compare your score to other players!
- Added a settings menu button ingame. To improve the experience for those who like to only use the mouse when playing.
CHANGES
~ Endless mode has now an individual wave record for each difficulty (for each map)
~ Reduced the size of the turret menu
~ Changed the focus selection functionality. A popup menu will now be shown instead to easier and faster switch turret focus mode.
~ Fast forward speed can now also be changed with the 1 - 5 number keys.
~ Buffed the Shock Pulser - Dazing shock module.
~ Moved the difficulty icon ingame.
FIXES
- Fixed an (exploitable) issue making saving and loading in Hardcore mode fully reset the health.
- Fixed an (exploitable) issue causing the Mini Medic Perk to proc when quitting and loading the save.
- Fixed an issue with the player health value to not show correct value when saving and loading a game with the Barrier perk.
- Improved some UI animations.
- Fixed an issue causing the bullet shells effect to not update when changing the settings ingame.
