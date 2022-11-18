 Skip to content

PolyCore Defense update for 18 November 2022

Update 1.2.0 is live!

Last edited by Wendy

New maps, new turrets and leaderboards!

NEW

New bonus map: Ruins

New bonus map: Frozen Lake

New turret: Disruptor

Zaps nearby enemies, marking them and making them vulnerable to all damage sources, taking more damage for a short duration.

Modules
  • Death Mark: Marks the enemy with a "death mark" for a few seconds, if it dies while the mark is active, nearby enemies will take the marked enemy's max health as damage.
  • Enhanced Disruption: Increases zap frequency and vulnerability amount.
  • Prolonged Doom: Increases debuff duration.
  • Revealer: Disables invisibility on cloaked enemies upon entering the Disruptors range for a few seconds.
  • Overload Link: The closest (damaging) turret will be linked, enabling Overload Interval, making the turret deal double damage for a few seconds, repeating on a repeating interval.
  • Overload Link+: Links another (closest) turret with Overload Interval

New turret: Energy Pylon

Locks on to multiple enemies with a beam of concentrated energy, periodically damaging them.

Modules
  • Overwatch: Increases range and the number of simultaneous targets.
  • Energy Booster: Increases damage with each attack on the same target.
  • Energy Surge: Each damage pulse has a chance to activate Energy Surge; doubling the firerate for a short duration.
  • Executioner: 50% increased damage to enemies with under 50% health.
  • Stagger Blast: Enemies with over 50% health are slowed for short duration.
  • New Endless Mode leaderboard: Survive for as long as possible in Endless Mode and compare your score to other players!

  • Added a settings menu button ingame. To improve the experience for those who like to only use the mouse when playing.

CHANGES

~ Endless mode has now an individual wave record for each difficulty (for each map)
~ Reduced the size of the turret menu
~ Changed the focus selection functionality. A popup menu will now be shown instead to easier and faster switch turret focus mode.
~ Fast forward speed can now also be changed with the 1 - 5 number keys.
~ Buffed the Shock Pulser - Dazing shock module.
~ Moved the difficulty icon ingame.

FIXES

  • Fixed an (exploitable) issue making saving and loading in Hardcore mode fully reset the health.
  • Fixed an (exploitable) issue causing the Mini Medic Perk to proc when quitting and loading the save.
  • Fixed an issue with the player health value to not show correct value when saving and loading a game with the Barrier perk.
  • Improved some UI animations.
  • Fixed an issue causing the bullet shells effect to not update when changing the settings ingame.

