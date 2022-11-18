Update 1.2.0 is live!

New maps, new turrets and leaderboards!

NEW

New bonus map: Ruins

New bonus map: Frozen Lake

New turret: Disruptor

Zaps nearby enemies, marking them and making them vulnerable to all damage sources, taking more damage for a short duration.

Modules

Death Mark : Marks the enemy with a "death mark" for a few seconds, if it dies while the mark is active, nearby enemies will take the marked enemy's max health as damage.

: Marks the enemy with a "death mark" for a few seconds, if it dies while the mark is active, nearby enemies will take the marked enemy's max health as damage. Enhanced Disruption : Increases zap frequency and vulnerability amount.

: Increases zap frequency and vulnerability amount. Prolonged Doom : Increases debuff duration.

: Increases debuff duration. Revealer : Disables invisibility on cloaked enemies upon entering the Disruptors range for a few seconds.

: Disables invisibility on cloaked enemies upon entering the Disruptors range for a few seconds. Overload Link : The closest (damaging) turret will be linked, enabling Overload Interval, making the turret deal double damage for a few seconds, repeating on a repeating interval.

: The closest (damaging) turret will be linked, enabling Overload Interval, making the turret deal double damage for a few seconds, repeating on a repeating interval. Overload Link+: Links another (closest) turret with Overload Interval

New turret: Energy Pylon

Locks on to multiple enemies with a beam of concentrated energy, periodically damaging them.

Modules

Overwatch : Increases range and the number of simultaneous targets.

: Increases range and the number of simultaneous targets. Energy Booster : Increases damage with each attack on the same target.

: Increases damage with each attack on the same target. Energy Surge : Each damage pulse has a chance to activate Energy Surge; doubling the firerate for a short duration.

: Each damage pulse has a chance to activate Energy Surge; doubling the firerate for a short duration. Executioner : 50% increased damage to enemies with under 50% health.

: 50% increased damage to enemies with under 50% health. Stagger Blast: Enemies with over 50% health are slowed for short duration.

New Endless Mode leaderboard: Survive for as long as possible in Endless Mode and compare your score to other players!

Added a settings menu button ingame. To improve the experience for those who like to only use the mouse when playing.

CHANGES

~ Endless mode has now an individual wave record for each difficulty (for each map)

~ Reduced the size of the turret menu

~ Changed the focus selection functionality. A popup menu will now be shown instead to easier and faster switch turret focus mode.

~ Fast forward speed can now also be changed with the 1 - 5 number keys.

~ Buffed the Shock Pulser - Dazing shock module.

~ Moved the difficulty icon ingame.

FIXES