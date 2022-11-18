Secret Neighbor: 10+ new maps are available to play

Share · View all patches · Build 9968640 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Secret Neighbor Steam peeps, you’re not gonna want to miss this!!!

Last year we held a Halloween-themed Level-Editor map contest on Steam.

Out of the whopping 198 community members that participated 12 winners were chosen, and of those 12 winners, Two grand prize winners were chosen!

These maps are waiting for you in game as BRAND NEW BRAWL MODES!

But before you run off & dive in read this last bit so you know how they work!

They are implemented as follows:

There are three groups of maps.

Each group will appear as separate Brawl mode

While the mode is active your map will be randomized if played in brawl mode

The maps from the currently active group are also available in your Custom Game lobbies!

Let’s give another big hand to our map contest winners!

Check out the first group of maps starting from today:

"Tower Power" by Lil Pringle

"The Raven Rivers Estate" by MouseFlash13

"Welcome in Raven Brooks Act 3" by SufieWolf

"Twisted" by Ŧєaгlєss Ŧlo

The next group of maps will be waiting for you in the game tomorrow:

"The Bridge of Connection" by Abdulla Alawady 3D

"The Lockup" by Genix

"The Mansion" by Max!!

"The Maze of Paranoia" by SamuelTheRandomGuy

The last (but not least) maps will be delivered later with a further update:

"Secret Neighbor Battlegrounds" by xyleran4er

"Colosseum" by KubaNa102

"Snipers" by Comète

Okay, I won’t keep yall any longer so GO ENJOY ALL THE NEW MAPS! And as always, please let us know what you thought! We wanna hear what you liked best, least, whatever your thoughts were after playing each new update, throw 'em in the comments.

[h3]Till next time, cheers!

tinyFox, Hologryph, & Eerie Guest

[/h3]

