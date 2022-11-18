UPDATE 0.86 - Starting Ship Now Offers TOTAL CONTROL Over Ship Speed!

In an effort to make "Zaxterion: Space Frenzy!" more new player friendly, I've basically cut the Reliant Ship (the starting ship) speed in half. I've also added the ability for the Reliant ship to stop their speed anywhere from the slowest speed to the fastest speed available for it while playing.

Every other ship will still have the natural tendency towards moving towards its base speed if you aren't giving it gas or slowing it down with the W and S keys respectively.

TURNING SPEED changes for ALL ships have now been simplified. Every ships turning speed is simply based on it's current speed, so the faster any ship is moving forward, the greater its turning speed will be. This will help reward players for purchasing and learning to maneuver faster ships in this game.

As always, these changes may be altered as necessary with future updates to help create a diverse selection of ships but also reward players with more power for learning to master control of faster ships.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Once this game reaches version 1.0, the high scores will be deleted so that every player is on a fresh playing field at that point.

ZaxtorGameS ... (Solo Indie Game Developer)