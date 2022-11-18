 Skip to content

PAYDAY 2 update for 18 November 2022

PAYDAY 2: Update 231.2 Changelog

Update 231.2 Changelog
Update size: 13.7MB

  • Fixed the font issue introduced when we added Polish language support. If you do use Polish as your primary game language, you may still experience some errors, these will be patched in a future update.

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select ""Properties"" from the menu. Under the tab ""LOCAL FILES"" select ""VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES..."".
The process may take some time to finish.

Keep those helmets flying!
OVERKILL_Tobias
OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.

