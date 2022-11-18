Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

How fun it is to play on portable systems: Play in bed before going to sleep, play in bed when you get up, play in bed instead of facing obligations, in the WC, in the WC at work, in your boss's WC secretly...

We love portable systems.

That's why Hack and Slime is now fully compatible with Steam Deck! Buttons, Glyphs, font size, frames per second... Pixels!

We know, we know, we don't have a "verified for Steam Deck" message yet, it seems that Steam is taking it easy (nudge, nudge) but it works.

So play Hack and Slime, play it everywhere It's free promotion!

Thank you very much for playing Hack and Slime!

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

Now Hack and Slime is fully compatible with Steam Deck

Humble Village trees have been redesigned

More Humble Village trees have been added.

The parallax displacement of some layers in Humble Village has been changed.

An error has been corrected that allowed to move Corid briefly at the beginning of a sequence in the Treasury Chamber.

Now when resetting the skill points in the instructor, the equipped skills are reset.

An error has been corrected in the sampling of "Vampiric Transfer" values.

The deletion message of saved items has been translated into Spanish.

The design of the first stage of "The Dungeons 2" has been changed to improve the player's progression

Enemies have been added to "The Dungeons 2"

The behavior of many "skullpiders" in several stages has been corrected.

A personalized animated banner for the levels "The Catacombs 1, 2 and The Mortuary" has been added "

The static banner of "The Dungeons 1, 2 and The Hole" for an animated one has changed.

Now in La Herrera when you do not have any item selected the data panel disappears.

Now the volume of the Main Menu sound effects will be adjusted correctly in the options.

Small design settings in all nine.

An error has been corrected that prevented Steam's several achievements from.

Pending changes