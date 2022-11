This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

We wanted to inform you that we are extending the Leagues Pre-Season by 1 week. This extra time, with a 1-week unavailability (Nov 28 - Dec 4) will allow us to work on potential optimisation and for Xbox players to be on equal ground with other platforms.

Season 1 is therefore now planned to start on Dec 5!

See you on the roads.