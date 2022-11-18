 Skip to content

Nightmare update for 18 November 2022

Patch Note (Version 0.0.1.0)

Hey guys!

Glad to share with you the new Patch for the game!

[h1]New:

  • Added new items - Empty Trap and Light Trap (temporarily disable / burn the Enemy)
  • Added two new points to the Tutorial about the Light Traps

[h1]Balance:

  • The start number of the spawnable Tripods increased
  • The start number of the spawnable Medicines increased

[h1]Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where action buttons (sprint, crouch, aim) could work after the button release
  • Fixed an issue where character was yawning and flashlight flickering while sanity grows
  • Fixed an issue where Gamepad icons displayed in the Pause Menu while input is from the keyboard
  • Fixed an issue where "Custom" text in the Video Settings wasn't translated

If you faced any bugs, have any recommendations or just want to be up to date with the game, feel free to join my Discord channel: https://discord.gg/M5VEAg8Tay

