Share · View all patches · Build 9968252 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 15:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Heroes!

This changelog is very very short, but important for you nonetheless:

BUG FIX

Fixed the softlock where your heroes couldn’t get out of a watchtower.

Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames), Twitter & Instagram to discuss with the team and other players!