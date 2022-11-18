Frozen Flame | ROADMAP

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, pilgrims!

As we advance on our adventure, it feels like the right time to share more information about its milestones. Take a look at what we have planned for the future as we keep progressing through Early Access.

For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

Join other fans on Discord: https://discord.gg/playfrozenflame

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playfrozenflame

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/playfrozenflame

Like our images and videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playfrozenflame

Share your review on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FrozenFlame