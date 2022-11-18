Frozen Flame | ROADMAP

Greetings, pilgrims!
As we advance on our adventure, it feels like the right time to share more information about its milestones. Take a look at what we have planned for the future as we keep progressing through Early Access.
For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.
Join other fans on Discord: https://discord.gg/playfrozenflame
Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playfrozenflame
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/playfrozenflame
Like our images and videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playfrozenflame
Share your review on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FrozenFlame
Changed depots in qa_internal branch