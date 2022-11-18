Update #2 Dive into the Circle of Desire!

Hello, Sinners!

First of all, thank you for all of the positive feedback and constructive criticism that you're sharing with us! The game's reception has blown us away. The immense support that you have shown us will allow us to develop Nadir further much more quickly than we expected. Before we moved on to working on new additions to the game our top priority was to provide the most important fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

You have received and some of you had already a chance to test the most recent fixes and balance changes. We received very positive feedback after, so today, we have prepared something special for you.

33% more content: Circle of Lust

A brand new Circle of Hell emerged from the void and you are receiving new challenges and enemies.

The circle of Lust introduces 12 new common enemies, 2 new elites, and a new boss: Asmodeus, the Lord of Desire. To unlock the new Circle, you need to build Gardens of Desire using Idols that can be collected from Greed enemies. We hope the visual style of the new adversaries and the theme will be appealing to your taste.

Additionally, we are happy to add some more improvements, fixes and address some balance issues. Thank you one more time for your reports and feedback! Please find the list of additional changes below:

Multiple minor tweaks to the enemies' power balance

Fixed a rare situation when a map circle didn’t spawn a fight node.

Fixed a rare situation when two shops would spawn on the same circle

Fixed the wrong Delay tooltip text for some languages (Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and French)

Fixed a bug causing Gunnery Demon, Fate Singer, Fury, and Crusher to damage themselves from some of the cards

If you would like to be notified about upcoming changes earlier and have a chance to test them before others - join our official Discord!