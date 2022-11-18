Patch 1.96 - Weapon Optics, Cinematic Filter for FPS players, Enemy Update

Hi Everyone,

Today I will be releasing patch 1.96, which adds Weapon Optics for both the VR and FPS players. I've also added the Cinematic Filter (which was previously only available for VR) for the FPS player, and a brand new enemy interaction!!!

Weapon Optics

This was a feature that was on the experimental build for about a month now. This patch brings a more polished version of that (where the sights aren't oversized on pistols).



Eagle-AR with a Red dot sight



9mm Pistol with Holo sight

We got Weapon Optics for the FPS players too!



Eagle w/ RDS for Desktop FPS player

Cinematic Filter for FPS player

The previous patch added a Cinematic Filter for the VR players which I personally felt made the game look prettier. I've now given the FPS player a similar treatment. This Cinematic filter can be toggled on/off in the main menu!



Mission 1 With/Without Filter



Mission 2 With/Without Filter



Mission 3 With/Without Filter

Enemy Surrender Cancel

Players will now have a limited time-frame to restrain surrendered hostiles. Take too long and they'll be back to shooting you in the face in no time.

Female Avatars

As was shown in the experimental build, we now have Female Avatars for the VR player to select!



Misc Fixes

Fixed VR player death ragdolls in Online Multiplayer

Fixed the "Hostage Rescue" event in Mission 4

Improved the reliability of Buddy AI. He now does a really good job at shooting hostiles in his Line of Sight.

Officer Low (Buddy) now only uses a UMP. New Animations have been added specifically for this gun

Officer Faust (Buddy) now only uses the Eagle-AR. New Animations have been made for that as well.

Removed the 70+ score requirement to attain a new Level.

This game can be quite difficult sometimes, and I did not want to block people from seeing the later levels with the 70+ score requirement. Certain Perks/Weapons upgrades are still locked behind achieving higher scores!

Thanks everyone so far for your feedback and support. With these changes in place, I can now start working on my bonus levels in preparation for my full release >:)