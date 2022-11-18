 Skip to content

I Fought the Lawn update for 18 November 2022

Launch week day 4 patch notes

Build 9968014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who has been patient as we work through these bugs. Today's first patch includes includes a larger effort fix, as well as some quality of life fixes and rebalancing.

  • Individual machine stats are now being applied to overall performance.
  • Performance improvements in level generation
  • Initial confirmation feedback for code copy function using clipboard icon
  • Machine sounds are now partially based on player speed
  • Player now uses acceleration for ramping up to top speed
  • Machine speed rebalancing

