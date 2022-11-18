Launch week day 4 patch notes

Thank you to everyone who has been patient as we work through these bugs. Today's first patch includes includes a larger effort fix, as well as some quality of life fixes and rebalancing.
- Individual machine stats are now being applied to overall performance.
- Performance improvements in level generation
- Initial confirmation feedback for code copy function using clipboard icon
- Machine sounds are now partially based on player speed
- Player now uses acceleration for ramping up to top speed
- Machine speed rebalancing
Changed files in this update