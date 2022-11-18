Hello Riftbreakers!

This update should fix the problems some of you have been experiencing when loading older save files. We are very sorry that happened in the first place. If you still encounter any issues, we're at your disposal at www.discord.gg/exorstudios and here on the forum. Huge thanks to everyone who sent their save files in and helped us find those issues!

The Riftbreaker Hotfix, November 18th, 2022. Binaries #610, Package #239. Changelog:

Fixed an issue in the Pipe System that caused a crash that occurred when loading an older save file. It is highly probable that your pipelines and other liquid-based buildings will stop functioning after this fix. Open the console with the '~' key and type in: debug_recreate_buildings 1 in order to get them to work again.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when an old model of the Canoptrix nest was visible on the screen after loading a saved game.

Fixed an issue with the minimap that caused the game to crash.

Fixed an issue with ghost buildings in build mode that caused the game to crash.

Fixed an issue in ResourceAccount method that caused the game to crash.

Fixed an issue that caused Morirot nests to spawn from Morirot eggs. For real this time.

Fixed an issue that caused shadow-casting lights to flicker if two or more are visible on the screen at the same time.

Removed an underground liquid resource in one of the jungle tiles that was inaccessible, but played its sound back.

More variables added to the benchmark results screen.

Render System variable is now localized properly in benchmark results.

Reflective properties of Morphium have been tweaked to show Screen Space Reflections better.

Reflective Floor textures have been updated.

Using FSR should no longer produce artifacts with bright particle effects.

Fixed an issue that caused some dialog boxes to overlap.

Chinese fonts should now be properly displayed in the Mods screen.

Have a good weekend!

EXOR Studios