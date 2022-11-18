DD#96 More on Faith, Egypt, and Stories Part II

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This week, the content development works are still largely related to faith and stories in Egypt areas.

First, we get a new type of furniture: Altars

They shall allow you to engage in new faith-related activities based on the tenets you put in your faith. From making holy water to sacrificing corpses to gain devotion. It's also much easier to check and manage every team member's faith from there with fewer clicks.

New tenets also come in this week's updates. Among them are:

Holy Water, allows you to make holy water on altars.

Human sacrifice, allows you to sacrifice a corpse to gain devotion on altars. (You will need to find a special Aztec Religious Book in Queensmouth to unlock it.)

Law and Order, provide additional protection from certain negative effects.

Tsethar, allows you to gain devotion when returning your pets back to the wild nature, granting them freedom once again.

Meanwhile, the main story also progressed to discover a somewhat past history before the game's story begin. Some are from real-life. After all, one purpose of this game is to ensure some people will never be forgotten.



A lot of information can be learned when exchanging information in a certain tea house of a doomed city.

As the story progresses, we now arrive at the Grand Library of Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna.

Strangely, there are a lot of Long-Dead Rome Soldiers there.



An ancient huge library, and a lot of Rome Soldiers, in Egypt. What can go wrong?

So, here comes the side quest of "A Library on Fire!"

Nope, the fire is not the literal fire as the librarians there have taken precautions. The whole area is under a giant anti-fire barrier, rendering fire magic or any fire-based items useless inside. It's more about the urgency of the crisis that is happening there. But, some may also want to take this opportunity in a dire situation to make some profits. Knowledge is power. This place has a lot of them. More information will be revealed in future updates.

Now, for something weird to a game. In addition to being a game developer, I am also a lawyer in China. In China, the internet can sometimes be difficult to calculate in China as the interest rate may change every month. Thus, I found many other lawyers provide services to make a small fortune by just helping people to do the calculation. Well, I consider that is beneath me. So, I am now giving everyone a tool to do such calculations for free!



It's fully integrated with the in-game item known as the Euclid Calendar. You don't need to know every month's interest rate. You don't need to know all the laws and financial knowledge. You don't even need to know math. All you need to do is just input the start date, the end date, and your initial capital that generates interest. The Euclid Calendar will do all the calculations for you. It is an anomaly after all. Feel free to abuse this unfair advantage against the muggles. :D

That's for this week. It's likely we will spend some time in the library for a while.

Today's changelog:

##########Content############

[Environment]New Battlefield environment: Anti-Fire Barrier (All fire-based skills/items may not work here.)

[The Grand Library]Added a lot of bookshelves in the library. (That makes this place even more dangerous as enemies may hide behind the bookshelves)

[The Grand Library]Added a secret room in the library. (It's safe inside to rest.)

[The Grand Library]The library is under the effect of an Anti-Fire Barrier.

[Quest]New Side Quest: A Library on Fire (A small part starts in the secret room in the Grand Library. Still working in progress. It also has some connections with the main quest "Lost in the Sand." But, the order does not matter.)

##########System#############

[Environment]Added functions to allow the battlefield environment directly affect certain types of skills/items.