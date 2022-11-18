Update notes for release 57 - Important!

Important! This game release is not compatible with the save games of the earlier 56.x releases! If r56 save files are detected, they are moved into "(game folder)\Backup_r56\Save".

When you start the updated game, a menu will open where you can launch older releases of the game and finish those runs.

If you had an unfinished extended game going on where you plan to utilize previously ascended characters, you can continue that with the older release.

Check the "Skip this menu until a new release is out" checkbox if you don't want to see the menu anymore until a new release is out.

You can also manually run the older version of the game from the "Backup_r56" folder, but close any other running version of the game first.

Older game release backups that don't have any unfinished save games are removed after a month.

If you launch an old game release from the menu, and the game doesn't seem to react to keyboard presses, it might be that the game window just isn't active. So click somewhere on the game screen with the mouse, and you should be ok.

Troubleshooting forum thread here.

Tournament with Steam / Amazon gift card prizes in December! The main menu will have a "Tournament rules & leaderboard" button during the tournament (also visible one week before / after).

The button opens the webpage at tournament.zorbus.net.

When you start a new game, you can choose between a regular and a tournament game.

New scoring system. For details, check the PDF manual (page 53) or ingame Zorbupedia ("scoring" 1 and 2). Score can be seen after a game has ended, and in more detailed form in the obituary file.

This replaces the old system where score was simply the amount of experience points.

Leaderboard has been reset. You can find the old leaderboard here.

Small changes to some of the endgame opponents: The O.G. got multipunch / multikick talents, the Titan got multipunch.

Previously if animated / summoned creatures were not seeing their master for some time, the creatures broke free of their master's will. Removed this for animated creatures.

New setting: Autoexplore to creature. On by default. If checked, once you have completely explored a dungeon level, autoexplore autopilots to the nearest hostile creature. Creatures that do not award experience points or are in areas blocked from autopilot are ignored. Since creatures can move during autopiloting, you may need to use autoexplore a few times to reach the creatures.

Once you have completely explored a dungeon level, you can see the amount of remaining hostile creatures in the autopilot screen.

New tactics mode: Melee only. (ALT + companion number to change tactics of a companion. ALT + 0 to change tactics of all companions.)

Fixed a bug where some creatures did not properly relight their lantern after it being extinguished by the player.

New lore book: Diary of the Depressed Demigod.

Item change: Book of Decide, expanded this lore book a bit.

Item change: Boots of Domination, Boots of Mobility: The wearer is immune to attack effects that push the defender.

New in the Silver Spoon talent: You will also receive item deliveries from your family. These will be placed in the Silver Spoon chest in the main area of Carillo. A new delivery is available each time after you have descended to an even-numbered dungeon level (2, 4, 6, 8, 10). After you have descended to dungeon level 6, a butler golem will be delivered to Carillo.

New setting: Never teleport player or companions. Off by default. If checked, you or your companions will never be teleported by hostile creatures (flumphs, sentinels) or by teleport / dismiss effects.

Character obituary will not be sent to the leaderboard if this setting is on or turned on during a game.

Can not be checked in the tournament version of the game.

New setting: Auto hide mouse cursor. Off by default. If checked, pressing a key on the keyboard hides the mouse cursor, moving the mouse brings it back. (thanks to Morphix_314 for the idea)

Character generation changes: Warnings and color coding if a save file with current character name already exists.

Added info on ability random rolling method when menu selector on reroll.

More points to ability point buy -method.

Added color coding based on filling talent ability / skill requirements in character generation / level up screens.

Recruit dialog changes: When recruit / remove button is active shows the max amount of companions + some info.

Recruit button not shown if all your companions haven't yet arrived on the level.

Recruit button text in red if party is already full.

Carillo Express card is disabled in quickslots / inventory if there's an achor effect active.

Tutorial scaled 2x if it fits to screen (mainly 4K displays).

Added a tip on closing doors when the cursor is on an open door in the examine mode.

Some new female NPC sound effects.