This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new Skirmish event is live now until November 20th!

Another new and unique set of rules for this weekend’s Skirmish! Here’s everything you need to know.

Skirmish is an entirely new game mode in KARDS where you play with alternate rules. These rules vary; you’ll face something new and completely different at every Skirmish event. Read more about Skirmishes in our announcement blog New game mode: Skirmish.

Rules for Skirmish #10

In this Skirmish, you choose your own deck to battle with. However, only Infantry, Tanks, Fighters and Countermeasure cards are allowed in the deck. Additionally, when you destroy an enemy unit during your turn, you gain 1 Kredit and draw a card.

Prize for Skirmish #10

The prize for winning this Skirmish is a full set of the new US card, Seagull! This Fighter costs 2 Kredits to play and 1 Kredit to operate. It has 1 attack, 4 defense, and the effect that your HQ cannot lose more than 4 defense each turn.

Special Store Offer for Skirmish #10

In the store this weekend we have a USA skirmish special, containing 1 USA National Officer pack and 4 USA National packs, containing only cards for the USA. Bolster your USA forces with this special offer!

Access the Skirmish event from the game's main screen to get an overview of the game mode, rules and prize.

This Skirmish will be accessible from November 18th at 12:00 GMT until Sunday, November 20th at 18:00 GMT.

Join this special event - win your Skirmish to claim victory and the spoils!

Please let us know what you think of the event in the comments below or on the KARDS Discord.

See you in the Skirmish this weekend!