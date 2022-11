We've fixed a few small issues in this patch

Fix Start screen said Cablirate instead of Calibrate

Fix Subtitle displayed the incorrect voice line

Improvement Improved the collision of a few physics props. Certain props would be gripped too far from the hand due to the collision.

Improvement Improved the weight of a few physics props, certain props were at a value of 60 when they should have been around 10 - 15 mass.