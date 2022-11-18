DLC3 Release! Discounts! Autumn Sale! Mystia's Izakaya Major Content Update!

It's been over a month since the last update, long time no see, everyone.

This time we're introducing the third story pack expansion - Myouren Temple & Divine Spirit Mausoleum

I believe some of you have already seen the news as we gradually release information on the game, and there's also been speculation on the game's content based on the public store page.

So what will everyone experience in this DLC? Please play the game to find out!

What's the general content of DLC3? Let's first take a look at this update video~!

All characters from Myouren Temple and Divine Spirit Mausoleum will debut

While not all of them are Bond characters, they'll all debut in various ways, and at least show their face.

Of course, since the nature of the game is relatively grassroots, the lower profile characters will have bigger roles than the higher profile ones.



Compared to the previous DLCs, we've increased the number of maps to 3

In addition to Myouren Temple and the Divine Spirit Mausoleum, there's also an additional special dynamic map.

The duel will also take place on this special map...



Expanded possibilities for the the ultimate showdown

The base game, DLC1, and DLC2 are all about operating the izakaya for the boss battles. This time, there are more gameplay options.

DLC3 will be the first time where the final showdown has a branching route. Players can choose one of two ways to play.

So that there's no regrets, you can always return to continue the challenge.

In addition to managing the izakaya, the competition will also have musical duels.

Furthermore, the izakaya management part will also be very different from the previous...

In summary, it's an experiment to create a richer way to play.

In order to develop the game in the future, we want to bring fresh and more interesting gameplay to players.





Next, the synchronized released of OST4

As the music for DLC3 reached 15 songs, it's reached the minimum standard for us to release an OST.

Considering that there's still two more DLCs ahead, this music collection will be released directly and separately this time.

There's 15 excellent tracks that we hope you'll enjoy. If everything goes as planned, this will be the penultimate OST, with DLC4 and DLC5 combined for the final one.



Thank you all for the enthusiastic participation in the 200,000 sales event!

In October, we reached 200,000 sales and held a campaign for artwork with our players. We've received many letters from all over the world.

At the time of the 100,000 sales Celebration Drawings, we mostly received drawings from mainland China. But this time around, with the game's introduction of some multilingual content, players from Japan, Korea, and even other countries have gradually gotten to know our game and sent in lots of celebration drawings.

We're all extremely grateful and touched. Everyone's drawings are so beautiful and entertaining, it's like Chinese New Year to receive so much support, and twice as much of it as the 100k campaign, which is even more surprising and delightful!

Thank you all for your wonderful love of our game. We've included the drawings in the game and have archived them for display in a new photo album, so please check out your works.

If there are any cases of omissions or mistakes, you can also email langqiaoemeng@qq.com to explain and we'll make corrections or additions in a later update.

I've put some of the celebration drawings at the end of this announcement, so please enjoy! There are too many wonderful pictures, but we only have a limited number to display...

We've selected some of the interesting and outstanding representative works to display in this post.

Please feel free to enjoy the other two hundred works in the game!

Final Words

Can't believe we've already reached DLC3. Since the start of the project from February 2019 and the game's Early Access announcement on June 16, 2021,the game has been in production for 4 years from development to continuous updates.

During this period, we've had plenty of love and support from the players. In fact, we had the idea of ending this project long ago to focus on new work. But for the fans of Touhou, in addition to graphics and gameplay, are most concerned whether the game can go further and realize their dream. Their dream of their favorite character, favorite story. What would they be like in this game?

Touhou Mystia's Izakaya has always had "human touch" as its main theme. To show everyone the warm, inclusive Gensokyo in our hearts, it's only natural to want to see how the characters they care about behave in this game, and what stories they will have.

"Let more characters on the stage" has been the core idea of DLC, supplementing and expanding the story of the characters. More and more players are happy with the expanded cast of characters and story, but the game is also becoming more bloated with more dishes and a higher percentage of those who make it once and never again.

For the game's framework and production of ingredients, drinks, and recipes, etc., their presences are further diluted, but it can't be helped.

If the game had only 5 chapters, Mystia's Izakaya would be a decent simulation management cooking game. After more and more DLCs, it has evolved towards fanservice by selling interactions with new characters. We're well aware of this and accept the criticism of the players, and will be ending this game after DLC5.

In the meantime, we'll try to include as many characters as possible, and for those can't make it, please look forward to our next game! We've already got some interesting ideas!

Thank you for all the support so far, it's what has let us persist until now! The close positive communication cycle between players and production team has what made the game it is today.



